The scene of the crash on State Highway 2, Pukehina.

The scene of the crash on State Highway 2, Pukehina.

A section of State Highway 2 near Pukehina in the Bay of Plenty has reopened following a serious crash involving a truck.

Emergency services were called to a crash, east of Rodgers Rd, about 1.50pm yesterday.

A police statement said two vehicles were involved and the Serious Crash Unit was sent to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours. According to the NZTA journey planner the road was now open.

Hato Hone St John said one patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition. St John sent a rescue helicopter, ambulance and several other vehicles to the scene.