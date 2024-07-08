Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty crash: State Highway 2 reopens following serious crash

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
The scene of the crash on State Highway 2, Pukehina.

A section of State Highway 2 near Pukehina in the Bay of Plenty has reopened following a serious crash involving a truck.

Emergency services were called to a crash, east of Rodgers Rd, about 1.50pm yesterday.

A police statement said two vehicles were involved and the Serious Crash Unit was sent to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours. According to the NZTA journey planner the road was now open.

Hato Hone St John said one patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition. St John sent a rescue helicopter, ambulance and several other vehicles to the scene.

The spokeswoman referred further queries to the police.

A witness at the scene said he could see a car and truck appeared to be involved. He said the car was “crushed” and there was a trail of debris on the road.

The overturned truck was on the railway side of the road

The witness, who would not be named, said he was travelling from Whakatāne to Tauranga when he came across the scene, he believed just minutes after the incident happened.

He said he saw a person being helped from the cab of the truck and first responders were arriving at the scene.

Video from the crash scene shows a truck and trailer on its side, half on the road and in the paddock.

Contents from the trailer had spilt on to the side of the road.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said part of the railway line in the area was closed by police for a period, delaying a freight service, but had since reopened.

