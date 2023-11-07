Emergency services were called just before 5am.

A crash between a logging truck and car has closed State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the highway was closed between Otamarakau Valley Rd and Old Coach Rd in the Otamarakau area.

“This section of SH2 is likely to remain closed for some time today as NZ Police undertake a serious crash investigation.

“Consider delaying your journey or allow extra time for a long detour,” the agency said.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather said they attended a crash involving a car and a logging truck on State Highway 2 in Pukehina this morning.

He said they were called out to the crash at 4.59am and found two people trapped.

Pennefather said the two firetrucks sent to the scene have now left.

More to come.