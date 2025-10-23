The Bay of Plenty Regional Council was also concerned about fishing waste due to the risk to the marine environment and urged anyone to report illegal dumping.

The latest net he pulled out of the water on Wednesday was floating between Uretara and Hokianga islands.

He had two American tourists on his tour when he decided to drag the net onboard.

“Because I had a lot of gear with me, one of the Americans that were with me said, ‘well I’ve got a bit of room, you can put it on the back of mine’.

“They were philosophical about it and didn’t mind helping, which, to be honest, is the attitude of most visitors. They’ve gone a bit beyond expecting 100% pure to ‘we’ll do our bit’.”

McCracken said Tourism NZ pushed the Tiaki Promise of caring and protecting the environment.

“Well, there’s two Americans doing that very thing, helping me out. That’s a Tiaki Promise in action, and that’s great.

“You can’t fool international visitors. They don’t pretend any more that we live in this clean, green 100% pure Aotearoa that Tourism New Zealand would like to put out there.

“They come here and go, ‘well, it’s not as bad as everywhere else’. That’s become the measuring stick - that we’re not as bad as everywhere else.”

McCracken said he was forever picking up abandoned fishing gear, both in the water and on the shore.

The last net he removed from the water was also near Hokianga Island, and an earlier one, which he had not been able to remove, was near the harbour entrance.

Not only was it terrible for the environment, with plastic breaking down and getting into the food chain, but nets could also cause a navigational hazard, he said.

“Get that wrapped around your prop, it will be a real nuisance.”

He said he knew he was not the only person upset by the pollution of the area.

Several environmental volunteer care groups operated in the area.

“I think it needs a reminder to people they can clear up after themselves sometimes. I go down to the boat ramp regularly and it’s common to pick up 15m of fishing line with a couple of hooks on it. That’s dangerous, not only for the local wildlife but for kids.”

Broken beer bottles and other items left on the shoreline were also becoming more prevalent.

“It’s all part of what we’re doing to the marine environment.”

Bay of Plenty Regional Council regulatory compliance manager Stephen Mellor said the council shared the community’s concern about fishing waste and general rubbish not being disposed of properly.

“This impacts our coastal environment and wildlife. We encourage everyone to take responsibility for their waste by disposing of it correctly, recycling where possible, and avoiding single-use plastics where you can.”

The council urged anyone with ongoing concerns or reports of illegal dumping to contact its Pollution Hotline on 0800 884 883.

