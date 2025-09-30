All areas of Kawerau have been subject to strong chemical smells over the past week. Photo / Whakatāne Beacon

A series of wire and cable thefts in the Kawerau area may be linked to a strong chemical smell residents have been reporting.

The current theory is that the thieves are using fire to strip the cable down to its valuable metal.

Since September 21, Bay of Plenty Regional Council has received 41 calls to its Pollution Hotline regarding a strong chemical smell of burning plastic or rubber.

At first it was suspected to be a resident burning rubbish or an industrial site.