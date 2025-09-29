Theriver and its tributaries support a diverse range of native freshwater fish species and Ōhiwa Harbour is an area of significant environmental, recreational and cultural value.
Warneford Farms pleaded guilty in the Environment Court at Tauranga on March 17 to two charges of discharging dairy effluent that entered a waterway, and one charge of contravening an abatement notice.
The maximum penalty for each charge under the Resource Management Act is a $600,000 fine.
Gurnick said the discharges were caused by the farm workers’ failure to operate the farm as required.
He said no specific environmental impacts had been identified, and remedial actions had been taken.
Gurnick said his client’s previous conviction, from a different farm was unrelated to the 2023 offending.
He urged Judge Tepania to give discounts for Warneford Farms’ “concerted efforts to carry out riparian planting and fencing at the farm” and early guilty pleas.
Judge Tepania found the discharges had a “measurable and adverse impact” on the waterway.
“While there was no suggestion that the Nukuhou River was significantly contaminated as a result of these discharges, the court remains concerned about the cumulative effect of offending of this nature … often referred to as death by a thousand cuts.”
As an experienced operator, Warneford Farms should have been aware of its environmental obligations and the risks its manual system could lead to avoidable spills.
“It cannot take a hands-off approach to the extent it did,” she said.
From a starting point of $65,000, Judge Tepania took into account the company’s previous conviction, prior good character and early guilty pleas.
She fined the company $59,500, with 90% to be paid to the regional council.
Warneford Farms was also ordered to pay $143 in court costs and a solicitor’s fee of $113.
