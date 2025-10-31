Good Neighbour food rescue coordinator Fleur Bos, supporter Stephen Thomas and Good Neighbour general manager Renee Hanna are stoked the Good Walk has raised in excess of $80,000 for the charity. Photo / Brydie Thompson

The Bay of Plenty community has literally stepped up to support a local charity this month by raising in excess of $80,000 via a walking fundraiser campaign.

Good Neighbour called on the community to participate in The Good Walk in October – a 30 Laps in 30 Days Challenge, where every step helped fund food rescue, youth mentoring, backyard projects, and more.

Participants could choose to walk their laps of whatever they wished – a local school, retirement village, or Mauao, for example – and find sponsors.

Good Neighbour general manager Renee Hanna said hundreds of walkers from across Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty laced up their shoes for the challenge.

As of Thursday, she estimated the charity was on track to receive more than $80,000 from the month-long fundraiser.