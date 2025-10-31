She said the $40,000 raised by the public would be matched dollar-for-dollar by match funders Carmel Country Estate, HOBEC, One NZ, and BOP Foodstuffs.
“This will bring the total impact to at least an amazing $80,000.”
Hanna said every walker, donor and supporter had helped create a lasting impact for people and families across Tauranga.
“We’re so thankful for this community and how it continues to show up for one another,” Hanna said.
Funds raised through The Good Walk would help Good Neighbour continue to transform lives through its food rescue, community meals, backyard projects, support into employment, youth mentoring, tailored practical support for whānau and collaborative partnerships that make Tauranga a more connected, compassionate, and resilient place to live, Hanna said.
“With these collective efforts, Good Neighbour supports on average 7200 people in Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga every week.”
She said every $1 donated to the charity produced $4.50 of social impact.
Hanna said businesses had also stepped up in a big way, with many not only donating to the fundraiser but rallying staff to join the walking challenge.
“Their leadership helped inspire others to get involved, showing that when local businesses and residents unite for a cause, the ripple effect reaches far beyond the final lap.”
Hanna said Good Neighbour is hosting a final walk party to wrap up the month on Sunday at the base of Mauao in Mount Maunganui, with free food, giveaways, live entertainment, sandcastle competitions, and surprise guests ready to sign t-shirts.
Hanna said there was also still time left to donate to the Good Walk.
“Good Neighbour extends its deepest thanks to every walker, donor, sponsor, and volunteer who made this year’s event such a success.
Donations can be made at Good Neighbour’s website, goodneighbour.co.nz.