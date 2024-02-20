Gordy Lockhart explains why it is important to recognise diversity in the region.

Despite Tauranga being a diverse community, there’s been little visibility for some groups due to a lack of open and welcoming environments, says a local LGBTQIA+ advocate.

But that’s “improving slowly” according to Gordy Lockhart, owner of Mount Water Bikes, who is showing his support for next week’s Tauranga Moana Pride Week by flying rainbow flags on his bikes in Pilot Bay.

Lockhart encouraged other businesses to take part in Pride Week to demonstrate their support to employees “simply because [they] don’t bring their half-selves to work – they bring their whole selves”.

Gordy Lockhart, owner of Mount Water Bikes, is flying rainbow flags in support of Tauranga Moana Pride Week. Photo / Alex Cairns

“Showing that you care as an employer … who’s by their side on a daily basis will mean a huge amount to them.”

Kicking off with “Mental Health Monday” on February 26 and wrapping up with a ticketed celebration party at Cleaver & Co, Bayfair on March 2, Tauranga Moana Pride Week aimed to celebrate diversity, inclusivity and creativity.

Other events throughout the week include drag bingo, pride artistic swimming, a free movie night and more.

Pride Picnic for the community

Saturday’s big community event is the Pride Picnic to be held in Coronation Park in Mount Maunganui with entertainment, food, market stalls, and a dog show.

Organising committee Tauranga Moana Pride was anticipating a big turnout, with a crowd of up to 3000 expected to attend.

Committee member Errol Poutoa said the week’s events are about embracing, accepting, and celebrating the rainbow community and its allies.

Tauranga businesses ‘embracing and celebrating’ diversity

Law firm Cooney Lees Morgan has supported Tauranga Moana Pride for the past five years. Marketing manager Kay George said along with providing financial contribution as a premium sponsor, the firm sees the Pride Picnic as an opportunity for staff to celebrate Pride Week.

“Embracing and celebrating diversity has created a dynamic, strong and well-connected workforce of open-minded and supportive professionals,” chief executive Cecilia Burgess said.

Holland Beckett Law partner Sam Tabak said the business was also a sponsor for the week and has asked employees to volunteer to help to run the Pride Picnic, as well as the Drag Bingo and Queens of Drag Show, starring Ru Paul’s Drag Race Downunder season one winner Kita Mean.

Kita Mean won the first season of Ru Paul's Drag Race Downunder.

The firm sees supporting the community they live and work in to be important, and by actively participating in Pride Week, employees could support the local rainbow community in person, as well as enjoy the festivities themselves.

Tauranga City Council and TECT were partners of the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund, alongside BayTrust, the Acorn Foundation and Western Bay District Council.

TECT chief executive Wayne Werder said the collaborative fund awarded $20,000 to this year’s Pride Picnic in recognition of the growth of the event and its focus on inclusivity and inclusion of local performers.

The council is providing additional support in their spaces and venues around the city, with the bingo night being held at the Cargo Shed and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert being shown at the Village Cinema, said venue and events manager Nelita Byrne.

Details

What: Pride Picnic for Tauranga Moana Pride Beach Week

When: March 2, 11.30am-3.30pm

Where: Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui

Cost: Free