Best Beach 2023: NZ’s top 50 finalists revealed. How to vote for the winners. Video / NZ Herald

Best Beach 2023: NZ’s top 50 finalists revealed. How to vote for the winners. Video / NZ Herald

Bay of Plenty beaches have dominated the Best Beach competition, taking out eight of the 15 final placings, and winning three of the five categories.

One beach — the defending champion — featured three times.

After a month-long campaign and thousands of nominations, the winners of the Best Beach competition were revealed in Herald on Sunday’s Reset magazine.

Ōhope Beach had one win and two second-place finishes. It has previously been named the country’s most-loved beach in national and international polls and was named the best family beach this year.

It was described as a “white-sand, warm-water beach where kids can walk hundreds of metres into the Pacific at low tide, pōhutukawa, motels and campgrounds, icecream and fish ‘n’ chip shops. More sunshine than just about anywhere else in the motu. Playgrounds and water playgrounds, all surf patrolled. You could print this place on a tea towel and caption it ‘Kiwiana Paradise’. You’d be right”.

Further north, Waihī Beach took out second place, while Matapōuri in the Tūtūkākā Coast was third.

Waihī Beach in the Coromandel offers 10km of stunning beach. Photo / 123rf

Bay of Plenty beaches also featured in the Best Surf Beach category, where Manu Bay in Waikato was first, Ōhope was second and Whangamatā third.

“Ōhope’s western end is ideal for learning, excellent for safe surfing because the seafloor drops away gently and the waves don’t break hard,” the competition reveal article says.

Whangamatā was described as “simply one of our best surf destinations with options for surfers of different abilities at the beach, bar or estuary”.

Nothing but blue skies at Whangamatā. Photo / Jim Birchall

Bay of Plenty beaches also took out the top two titles in the Best Camping Beach category.

Hahei Beach won the top title after also featuring in the top 10 family beaches shortlist.

Ōhope was second with “absolute beachfront, affordable accommodation options”.

Bay of Plenty beaches neighbouring Waihī and Ōhope were named in the Best Hidden Gems category.

Ōtarawairere Bay, near Ōhope, the area's hidden jewel. Photo / Tourism Whakatāne

In first place, Ōtarawairere is a headland away from Ōhope and accessible only on foot or by boat. It is an easy 20-minute stroll from Ōhope West End. It features sheltered waters and rock pools, and is prime for shell collecting. It’s best to go at low tide.

However, access to the beach is limited at the moment with the Ngā Tapuwae o Toi walkway closed indefinitely between Ōhope West End and Ōtarawairere Bay for safety reasons after a large slip. Other ways to explore the walkway include the track at 115-217 Ōtarawairere Rd or the track at the west end of the bay, subject to tides.

Orakawa Bay, neighbouring Waihī, placed third in the category and was described as a “secluded pōhutukawa-fringed, unspoilt beach with no vehicle access that you’ll likely have all to yourself”.

Nándor Tánczos, a Whakatāne-Ōhope general ward Councillor for Whakatāne District Council, said it was great news Ōhope had featured predominantly in the winner’s circle.

“It’s great people recognise what an amazing place this is here in the Eastern Bay, Whakatāne and Ōhope. We are really blessed here in that we have this amazing marine environment and islands like Moutohorā and even Whakaari, and abundant forest.

“The beaches really are something special, especially when out of the peak season ... you can go to areas and there is barely anyone around in the midst of this absolute natural grandeur.”

He encouraged people to visit, not just in the peak season but the off season when the beach could be near-empty.

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said Ōhope had always been extremely popular and had a “loyal fan base”.

“It’s a great place to live or enjoy a holiday. It has a stunning coastline, a relaxed community vibe, a range of interesting activity and trail options, and easy access to everything you could need in the nearby town of Whakatāne.”

Nathan said Ōtarawairere was “very unique” and it was worth a visit despite it being “a bit tricky to get to”.

“We’re proud of this hidden gem and we know this win will help to attract new destination explorers here.”

Nathan said it was proud of what the coastal region had to offer, with 125km of beaches and safe harbours.

“It’s great to see the awesome camping options at Ōhope getting their share of the glory too.

“These wins complement the Most Beautiful Towns and Cities Supreme Award that Whakatāne claimed this time last year. It’s a great part of the country and if you haven’t been there recently, these wins will give you some idea of what you’ve been missing.”



