Bay of Plenty avocado worker crowned Young Grower of the year

Melissa van den Heuvel, 26, will now go on to represent her grower sector at the Young Horticulturist next year. Photo: Supplied

Melissa van den Heuvel, 26, will now go on to represent her grower sector at the Young Horticulturist next year. Photo: Supplied

A former Rotorua woman with strong avocado industry knowledge has won the 2021 Young Grower competition.

Melissa van den Heuvel, 26, will now represent her grower sector at the Young Horticulturist (Kaiahuone rangatahi o te tau) final early next year.

Van den Heuvel, who grew up in Rotorua and works at Apata in Katikati, won her sector after a two-day competition held late last month.

The competition involved testing skills such as tractor driving, pest identification and bookwork, as well as the presentation of an innovative idea, and a speech.

"Winning was a shock, a bit overwhelming," she said.

Van den Heuvel said she was proud to be in such a supportive industry and is passionate about her work.

"What we produce is top-notch."

Armed with a Bachelor of Science degree from Waikato University, Van den Heuvel went straight to NZ Avocado, spending three years there initially as a graduate and then moving into an industry system's associate role.

Her post-harvest-focused job involved aspects such as quality standards and trials and pest monitoring protocol.

She moved to Katikati-based Apata just over a year ago and is an avocado grower services representative there.

In February next year, Van den Heuvel will face the winners of the other sector finals who are also vying for the coveted title of this year's Young Horticulturist.

- They are: Tim Cooper of Dunedin as the Young Amenity Horticulture representative

- Hayden Parker of Christchurch as the Young Landscaper representative

- Rudrik Tripathi of Pukekohe as the Young Flower Grower representative

- Martin Manea of Wellington as the New Arborist representative

- Dani McBride of Mangawhai as the NZ Plant Producers Industry Young Achiever representative; and

- Rhys Hall of Blenheim as the Young Viticulturist representative.

Van den Heuvel lives in Matamata and commutes over the Kaimai Ranges to work, after starting the day with avocado for breakfast.

"You can't go wrong with avocado on toast, it's stock standard. Depending on the mood, I sometimes add avocado oil (lime-flavoured) and chilli sauce, but usually I just whip some on toast and off I go."

Young Horticulturist competition chairperson Hamish Gates said the competition offered a springboard from which many of its contestants go on to ensure New Zealand's horticultural industry remains innovative and inspirational in a global context.

The competition is an important event for the primary sectors of New Zealand and couldn't occur without the support of official partners, supporters and friends of the competition, he said.

Returning as the official 2021 partners are Countdown, Fruitfed and T&G Fresh.

T&G Global chief executive Gareth Edgecombe said horticulture was an exciting and fulfilling career option for young people and T&G was proud to support the great talent presented at the Young Horticulturist Competition.

"Every year the competition presents many driven and enthusiastic young people ready to lead Aotearoa's exciting horticulture industry forward, which is great to see."

This 2021 competition final was to have been held late this year but has been delayed until mid-February due to Covid-related restrictions.