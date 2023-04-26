The Bayfair flyover on State Highway 2 in Mount Maunganui is expected to open this month. Video / Waka Kotahi NZTA

The Bayfair flyover opens to commuters overnight – but one of the motorists most looking forward to the change will travel under it, rather than over.

The State Highway 2 flyover is part of the $262 million Baypark to Bayfair project, also known as Baylink or B2B, and aims to separate commuter and freight highway traffic from traffic using local roads.

The Bay Link, which has been under construction for more than six years, is used by 38,000 vehicles a day, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The agency said in a statement the flyover would open “overnight” in a temporary configuration and take traffic over the Bayfair (Girven Rd, Matapihi Rd and Maunganui Rd) roundabout, meaning “significant changes for everyone”.

Drivers would need to select a route through the area early, depending on their destination.

The flyover would be under temporary traffic management while people got used to the new layout. It will open with a temporary speed limit of 50km/h, while a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will continue for the Bayfair roundabout.

Matapihi resident Russ Hawkins was looking forward to the change.

Russ Hawkins owns Fat Boy Charters. Photo / George Novak

The Bayfair roundabout is the only exit for vehicles entering or leaving the Matapihi peninsula, and the flyover is expected to reduce traffic at the roundabout.

Hawkins was sure it would make it easier to get across to the Bayfair and Baywave side but “time will tell” whether it would have a wider impact.

“A chain is only as strong as its weakest link,” he said.

Hawkins runs Fat Boy Charters and is usually on the road about 5.30am, missing morning peak traffic.

However, he often returns about 5pm or 5.30pm and finds himself stuck, “so it will be interesting to see what will happen”.

“Depending on the time of day, it can be gridlocked. It’s just one of those things – you just have to wait.”

Traffic flow from Pāpāmoa and SH29A travelling towards Mt Maunganui, through the B2B project.

Asked what impact the flyover would have on the wider city network, Tauranga City Council acting director of transport Anna Somerville said it would “improve freight and commuter journey times during the morning and evening peak”.

It would also enable better use of local roads for local trips.

“Having the flyover operational this month means less traffic having to pass through the temporary traffic management at the existing roundabout, improving safety for all road users.”

Somerville said it would also help people get familiar with the new road layout as construction continued on the rest of the Bay Link project.

The new flyover drew controversy in 2016 when the Bay of Plenty Times revealed the project was originally intended to go ahead without a replacement for the frequently used pedestrian and cycling underpass at Bayfair.

The community pushed back and, after protests, debate over costs and multiple U-turns, Waka Kotahi agreed in 2020 to spend $26m building the underpass. It opened for community use last year.

The flyover is one of the last significant pieces of infrastructure to be opened as part of the Bay Link, which has built flyovers bypassing the busy Bayfair and Te Maunga roundabouts.

Traffic flow from Mt Maunganui to Pāpāmoa, as part of the B2B project.

In late 2014, the transport agency board approved $120m for the project. Construction started in 2017 and was then expected to be completed in late 2020.

However, Waka Kotahi said enhancements to pedestrian and cycling modes and “unforeseen” ground conditions led to scope, cost and time impacts.

The project was now expected to cost $262m and be completed by the end of this year.

What changes when the flyover opens

People travelling between SH2/Pāpāmoa, SH29A and Mt Maunganui, city centre

People travelling to Mt Maunganui, the port, the city centre, Pāpāmoa/TEL or Maungatapu/SH29A will be able to use the flyover above the roundabout.

This will separate state highway users from local road users travelling on the lanes around Bayfair roundabout, including those accessing Bayfair Shopping Centre, HomeZone or other local businesses.

People wishing to travel locally to Girven Rd, Matapihi Rd and local businesses will stay local and use the Bayfair roundabout to access the area.

People travelling locally to and from Girven and Matapihi roads

People travelling from Matapihi Rd or Girven Rd to Mt Maunganui, the port, the city centre, Pāpāmoa/TEL or Maungatapu/SH29A will continue travelling locally. The roundabout will be reduced to a single lane and there will be single lane closures in place on lanes approaching the roundabout.

Source: Waka Kotahi Transport Agency

Temporary road and lane closures

Maunganui Rd, at ground level, northbound will be reduced to a single lane from opposite Exeter St, through the Bayfair roundabout to opposite Concord Ave.

Maunganui Rd, at ground level, southbound will be reduced to a single lane from Concord Ave to Bayfair roundabout.

There will be one lane only around the Bayfair roundabout.

As work continues at ground level at the project’s Baypark end, all road users using the Bayfair flyover to connect with SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link or SH29A will use the SH2/SH29A Te Maunga interchange.

The Truman Lane layout remains in place until late autumn.

Source: Waka Kotahi Transport Agency