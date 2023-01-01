Bay Dreams: About 15,000 people expected at music festival

Bay Dreams music festival in 2020. Photo / Andrew Warner

About 15,000 people are expected at the Bay Dreams music festival tomorrow in Mount Maunganui.

While the festival at Trustpower Baypark was yet to sell out yesterday, event manager Toby Burrows said it was “getting close”.

Due to traffic, Burrows said it would be best to use a bus service to the venue.

“There’s no drop-off or pick-up directly at the venue so [it’s] best to take the buses,” he said.

Information about bus services can be found on the Bay Dreams website and Instagram page.

Truman Lane will be closed from 7am Tuesday to 7am Wednesday, but access to the transfer station will be maintained.

The Tauranga Eastern Link, State Highway 2, will be closed from 8pm Tuesday to 1am Wednesday between the Te Maunga interchange and Sandhurst Dr.

Exeter St’s SH2 link will also be closed from 7am Tuesday to 1am Wednesday.

Burrows said it would likely be a hot day and advised festivalgoers to drink plenty of water and wear a hat and sunscreen.

After its cancellation last year due to quarantine uncertainty for international artists, Burrows said he was most looking forward to having big international artists back in the city and on stage.

“We’ve got the biggest lineup of the summer festivals for sure.”

Ten-time Grammy-nominated artist Diplo will feature this year as well as Sticky Fingers, Hybrid Minds, Denzel Curry and others. Diplo has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest artists including Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Sia, and has headlined many of the biggest festivals in the world.

Other acts announced include Freddie Gibbs, OneFour, SG Lewis, Elderbrook, BOU, A.M.C, 1991, S.P.Y, A Little Sound and V O E.