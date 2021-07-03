Bay designer wins national award for 'compact and clever' kitchen

The award-winning kitchen. Photo / Supplied

A Bay of Plenty designer has been recognised for her "compact and clever" design at one of New Zealand's biggest kitchen and bathroom awards.

Michelle McAnulty of Beaver Kitchens received the 'Bay of Plenty Chapter Recognition Kitchen Award' for her work on a project called 'Fresh Start'.

The project saw the renovation of a family kitchen that lacked functional storage and where all major appliances conflicted with each other in the space.

McAnulty said the client wanted a life-changing design that included the relocation of the kitchen to the opposite side of the large open plan living area.

"The new location of the kitchen would provide a space for a family-friendly kitchen that was proportionate to their large family home," said McAnulty.

"Increase of storage, better flow of traffic through the kitchen and connection to the outdoor living area was achievable in this new space."

The 2021 National Kitchen and Bathroom Awards (NKBA) were judged by a panel of six judges: Shelley Ferguson of Shelley Ferguson Studio, Chelsey Mathieson of Niche Design Co., Janice Kumar-Ward of JKW Interior Architecture & Design, Ingrid Geldof of Ingrid Geldof Design, Darren James of Darren James Interiors, and Nicola Manning of Nicola Manning Design.

The judges said that McAnulty utilised a delicate use of colour and beautiful lighting to elevate the compact kitchen.

"Budget constraints have meant a clever use of materials were needed to achieve the desired outcome. The drawings and planning of the space are excellent," said the panel.

Michelle McAnulty of Beaver Kitchens. Photo / Supplied

NKBA president, Nick Thompson of Fisher and Paykel, congratulated McAnulty.

He said that the kitchen and bathroom design and manufacturing industry was working under an immense pressure, as requirement for new spaces hits peak demand.

"Never before has the industry been so busy, and though this brings definite challenges, it also provides the opportunity for designers to work on unique projects, flex their design muscles and create a variety of magnificent spaces.

"Michelle's compact and clever kitchen design is an excellent example of this. Well done Michelle."

The 2021 SUPREME Kitchen Design Award, the SUPREME Bathroom Design Award and the Designer of the Year Award went to Christchurch kitchen designer, Davinia Sutton of Detail by Davinia Sutton.