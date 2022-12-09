Taurua Anderson, 39, will step into the boxing ring for his first Battle of the Brave event. Photo / Supplied

When Taurua Anderson steps into the boxing ring tonight he won’t be doing it under an alias.

“This is me. I am representing myself and who I am.”

The 39-year-old is one of dozens of tradies stepping into the ring to raise awareness and funds for mental health as part of Bay Boxfit’s “biggest ever” corporating boxing event.

The Bay Boxfit Base Up Battle of the Trades’ fifth corporate fight night is at Trustpower Baypark Arena in Mount Maunganui tonight. The event will feature more than 30 boxers across 16 fights, as well as a professional bout.

Funds from the event will go towards Gumboot Friday - an initiative created by Mike King’s I Am Hope charity to provide free and timely counselling for youth.

It will be Anderson’s first bout in the Battle of the Trades.

“It is pretty nerve-wracking.”

Anderson said taking part in the event was something he wanted to tick off his bucket list and raising awareness for mental health was “hugely important” to him.

He said last year he had suffered from anxiety and “huge stress”.

“It was terrible. I couldn’t drive to work. I had three panic attacks last year. I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I didn’t recognise I was stressed out.

“The pressures of life just got to me.”

After hearing this year’s Battle of the Brave was raising funds and awareness for Gumboot Friday he said: “Sign me up”.

“Us males, we don’t like to share our emotions and think it makes us weak. But that is not true.”

Anderson said opening up about his mental health had helped him to get “on the other side of the light”.

He said he was now mentally and physically prepared for his bout.

“I know what I am in for. I am ready.”

He has been training for about four months, doubling up his exercise classes, and working alongside Waihi coach Kayne Karu, and trainers at Bay Boxfit.

“I am feeling pretty excited. I have put in the hard yards and my mind and body feel ready.”

Anderson wanted to give a shout-out to his fellow fighters stepping into the ring and thanked all of this year’s sponsors.

Kiwi professional boxer Gunnar Jackson and Bay Boxfit owner Leo Ryan. Photo / Supplied

Bay Boxfit owner Leo Ryan and Kiwi professional boxer Gunnar Jackson came up with the idea to pit local tradies against each other in the boxing ring four years ago and Ryan said it has since “taken off”.

“It has become really popular. It is getting bigger every year.”

Ryan said this year BayBoxfit will be donating to Gumboot Friday and I AM Hope after it had become evident from previous events the boxers were doing it to overcome mental health barriers.

“For one reason or another, they wanted to do it to fight adversity and get back on their feet.

“We chose them just to get that mental health message out there as well as the fact that the trade industry is one of the worst affected industries for mental health.

“We just need to get the message out there and support where we can.”

The event will showcase tradies putting their best glove forward and taking on the challenge of three, two-minute rounds of boxing.

“We pretty much try to get a whole lot of first-timers to give it a go just to kick it off the bucket list and the ironic thing is that many of them are doing it to overcome a mental challenge of some sort.”

This year’s event has representatives from 11 different Tauranga trades.

“We will have brick layers fighting brick layers and drain layers fighting drain layers.”

Ryan said this year’s aim was to raise about $20,000.

“It is by the far the biggest ever event we have done. It is sold out.”





Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service.

The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.



