A crowd gathered in their gumboots on the grounds of the historic Battle of Te Ranga site at dawn to remember the events of one of New Zealand’s bloodiest battles 159 years ago.

The commemorations were held on the corner of Joyce Rd and Pyes Pa Rd at 7.15am, the same time the Māori began to build the trenches that were later infiltrated, leading to the deaths of 100 Māori troops.

It was a sombre event, beginning with stirring bagpipes, a karakia (prayer), the laying of flower wreaths on the stone of remembrance, and the constant song of the Piwakawaka bird throughout.

Today marked the 159th commemoration of the battle since hundreds of Māori were attacked by British forces on June 21, 1864, in what has been described as one of the bloodiest battles in the New Zealand campaigns. More than 100 Māori were killed or mortally wounded at Te Ranga, as were 13 British troops.

The Battle of Te Ranga followed the Battle of Gate Pā (Pukehinahina) several weeks earlier, in which the British suffered many losses. Te Ranga brought an end to fighting between local iwi and British troops.

Tamati Tata leading the Mahi Whakatau at the 159th commemoration of the battle of Te Ranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Western Bay of Plenty mayor James Denyer was the guest speaker at the commemoration.

Addressing the crowd, he spoke of “the courage, the bravery, and the sacrifice and the many who fell”.

Denyer said it was the first time he had stood on the whenua (land), where the battle took place.

“In doing so, one feels the history of this place, which is only increased by the foregoing kaikōrero (speakers), poems, waiata (songs) and wreath-laying imbuing additional meaning, and exposing the mamae (pain) of that day,” he said.

“Today we remember the tragic events of that battle.

“We must learn from the mistakes of the past and that differences are better solved by kōrero (conversation) than violence.”

Denyer said the event was an opportunity to look forward with reconciliation, kotahitanga (unity) and a sense of building a better future together.

“Let’s remember the past, be the best we can be for ourselves and our neighbours in the present, and build a better future together.”

Mayor of Western Bay of Plenty James Denyer at the 159th commemoration of the battle of Te Ranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Taumata School principal Gen Fuller said about a dozen of her Year 8 student ambassadors attended.

“For us, it is all about understanding the history of our local area. We have such a strong connection with Ngāi Tamarawaho and because our kura (school) is in the area it is important for us to be a part of this commemoration.”

The site was blessed in July 2021 to commemorate the start of a $600,000 project to create an educational facility and historic asset for Tauranga. The project was led by Pukehinahina Charitable Trust and Ngāi Tamarawaho.

Plans included a timber and ponga bund to help buffer highway noise, a sealed carpark area, forest walk, green space for recreational and community use, and a traditional tomokanga (entrance) with information panels telling the site’s story.

A new memorial was also planned to replace the concrete block memorial in place since the 100th anniversary of the battle in 1964.

Mia Thomas and Leilani Horan from Aquinas College at the 159th commemoration of the Battle of Te Ranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times from overseas, Pukehinahina Charitable Trust project director Buddy Mikaere said he was sorry to have missed the ceremony this year but thanked those who did attend the commemoration of “an important piece of our Tauranga history”.

Mikaere said the project was originally planned to be done by October 28, which was the national commemoration day of the New Zealand wars and conflicts.

However, he said because of the volume of work for carvers, it was more likely to be completed next year in time for the 160th commemoration of the battle.

“There is still quite a bit of carving work to be done, our carvers are so busy.”

Andrew Graham playing bagpipes at the 159th commemoration of the battle of Te Ranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

He said they expected to hold more carving days that would involve the community in the near future.

A morning tea was held after the commemoration at Aquinas College to detail the future plans for the development of the reserve.

Labour Party candidate for the Bay of Plenty, Pare Taikato attended the event and said she was pleased to see the historic reserve was undergoing a transformation.

“As our city continues to build we must not forget where we came from.”

Harriet Laughton is an Auckland University of Technology journalism student.



