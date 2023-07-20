Three players from the Te Puke-based Hustlers Basketball Club are heading to Queensland with hopes of playing professionally. From left, Salem Broughton, Rico Nelson and Zyon Hema. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Three players from the Te Puke-based Hustlers Basketball Club are heading to Queensland with hopes of playing professionally. From left, Salem Broughton, Rico Nelson and Zyon Hema. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Three athletes from the Te Puke-based Hustlers Basketball Club are about to embark on a journey they hope will see them reach the heights of a professional career.

Nineteen-year-olds Zyon Hema, Salem Broughton and Rico Nelson are about to leave New Zealand for 20 weeks, linking up with RedCity Roar Basketball’s D-League Academy in Queensland.

The opportunity came after a week-long visit to Queensland in February.

Hustlers Basketball NZ was started in 2021 by Sam and Margaret Hema. Last year, the club created Hustlers Basketball NZ Pathways to develop high-performance athletes seeking a pathway to a professional career and a way to “live out their dreams overseas”.

The initiative has been made possible thanks to Sam’s links with RedCity Roar, a NBL1 club. NBL1 is the second tier of Australian basketball, played in regional leagues, just below the nationwide NBL.

Zyon says the week in Australia gave the players a chance to experience how a professional would train on a day-to-day basis.

“We got to train with the best coaches there, we got to experience all the rehab, all the fancy stuff they have.”

He says with just a week at the club, and everything very different to their experience in New Zealand, it was a lot to take in and a bit of an eye-opener.

“I think we could have done better, we all held back a bit because we thought we were the top stuff at the time - until we realised, we can do it, we just need to train harder.”

Salem says it was different from training twice a week with a school team, basically just running plays.

“Over there they had the resources - multiple gyms, rehab, coaches for different things, like shooting coaches. It was just a different experience to playing at home. It was a different environment too. The heat made it a bit hard, but you’ve got to fight through that I guess.”

Rico says the climate was also something he struggled with.

“It was really challenging to adjust to the heat, but throughout the week it got easier and easier, so we know we can adjust. We started training with the Aussies over there, discovered their culture’s a bit different.

“They have good coaching staff for certain types of skills and also the players over there are just a different level. It was really interesting seeing what the players were like as well. We did quite good, but we discovered we needed some improvements as well.”

Zyon says he is going over to Australia with the goal of working on his game and skills.

“But also on getting multiple opportunities to play basketball. It’s not like the one league is the only place I can play - there’s like multiple other tournaments and leagues within the area - so if we don’t make one, there’s others we can try out for.

“I’m hoping to improve my game, get options to play ball, get some time to play go hard, work hard.”

Salem says he thinks all three players have one goal in common, reaching the NBL.

“It’s about starting at the D league - the under 23 league - and then training as hard as I can to hopefully get into the NBL1 and then continue playing and make it further into the NBL - I think that’s all of our goals.

“But for myself, just improving my own game ... and just trying to live the life of a professional basketball player and seeing what that’s like, learning to look after myself.”

Rico says he thinks it will be important to fit in with the group of players.

“But also, not just fit in, we want to be one of the top few to stand out in front of the professional coaches. We want to get to the level where we stand out enough that we get picked for these top teams and so obviously, like the boys said, we want to improve our game and get better.”

He says the best way to do that is to train with and play against players who are at a higher level.

All three say being part of the Hustlers set-up has helped them.

“I think the Hustlers have done really well in the last few years and I’m blessed to be part of the club and it’s got me to the point I am now,” says Zyon.

Salem didn’t join the club until the start of the year.

“But the Hustlers club has definitely helped me and created a lot of opportunities like this one, so thanks to Sam taking me in.”

Rico says teaming up with the Hustlers helped him keep playing after he left school.

“When you leave school, there’s not much in terms of basketball unless you go straight into the NZNBL. Other than that, it’s just play in a league.”

As well as regular training, the club has provided pathways.

“[That’s] giving us the first stepping stone to opportunities with basketball for us to make it more of a career. From now on, from this first step, we can pretty much be self-sufficient and branch off more and more.”