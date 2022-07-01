Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Basketball: New NZ professional league 'a long time coming' for female athletes

5 minutes to read
Whai's Esra McGoldrick, Makayla Daysh and Kendell Heremaia are stoked to be representing the Tauranga-based team. Photo / Mead Norton

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

A trio of Tauranga basketballers say nothing beats playing professionally in New Zealand - describing a new national women's league as a "stepping stone" towards giving the sport the exposure it deserves.

The Bay of

