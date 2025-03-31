Advertisement
Barge tips at Mount Maunganui marina, crane submerged

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
The council says there are no reports of oil in the water, but oil booms have been used as a precaution. Photo / Supplied

A barge operating at the Tauranga Bridge Marina has tipped over, leaving a crane lying in the water.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff were notified that a 30m barge had tipped on its side at the Bridge Marina in Mount Maunganui about 2.15pm Monday, a spokesperson said.

“No one has been injured and currently there are no reports of oil in the water, but oil booms have been deployed as a precaution.

On Monday afternoon, Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff were notified that a 30m barge operating at the Bridge Marina had tipped on its side, resulting in the crane lying in the water. Photo / Supplied
“Our compliance and harbourmaster staff are currently assessing the situation and will continue to monitor and liaise with the salvage team.”

The crane was still in the water Tuesday morning.

Boats have been asked to keep clear of the area.


