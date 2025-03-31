The council says there are no reports of oil in the water, but oil booms have been used as a precaution. Photo / Supplied

A barge operating at the Tauranga Bridge Marina has tipped over, leaving a crane lying in the water.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff were notified that a 30m barge had tipped on its side at the Bridge Marina in Mount Maunganui about 2.15pm Monday, a spokesperson said.

“No one has been injured and currently there are no reports of oil in the water, but oil booms have been deployed as a precaution.

“Our compliance and harbourmaster staff are currently assessing the situation and will continue to monitor and liaise with the salvage team.”