Barber shop fantasy art among Whangamata Easter art trail

Whangamata barber Brad Kukard believes art must have an edge. Photo / Alison Smith

Bradley Kukard loves art and all things creative — but it's got to have an ''edge''.

''I'm into underground things, it has to be dark. Not straight-out gore, though. I would could call it fiction and fantasy,'' he says of his artwork.

The barber and artist is involved in Arts Collective Whangamata's Easter Open Studio event — where punters will tour to view artworks from several artists. Bradley's work will be on display at his business, Whangamata Barber, along with those of three to four others.

While some artists like landscapes and portraits, Bradley prefers to experiment with fiction and fantasy. His work can be comic-like with surreal elements but also at times realistic — usually with an edge.

But Bradley says he is not a deep thinker, though - he's not trying to make any point.

''I'm not trying to questions anyone's beliefs or get a message across. I just present an image or a story and it's entirely up to the reader how they choose to interpret it.

''People do tend to think I'm on the dark side but I just think that sort of stuff is interesting. I'm actually a conservative Christian.''

He's written six graphic novels and a book, Dissonant Realms, which is four short stories that tie together in the end. He's inspired by the likes of Clive Barker and Stephen King.

Bradley is nervous. The open studio event is his first time showing his works.

He says people who have read his book are impressed by the artwork — as this round of works are all related to the book.