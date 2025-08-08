Advertisement
Bali fatal ferry capsize: New Zealand couple recounts terrifying ordeal

By
Newsroom editor·SunLive·
5 mins to read

A day out snorkelling in Bali ended in horror and left a married Tauranga couple fighting for their lives when a wave capsized the ferry they were on.

“We saw children hurled against the roof of the cabin and could hear people screaming as the boat tipped.”

Dale and Jason

