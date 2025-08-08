The couple had been holidaying in Bali for three days. They were nearly at Sanur Harbour entrance on Tuesday afternoon this week when they saw a “massive wave” coming from the left side of the boat where they were sitting inside the cabin.
“We knew we were going to be flipped.”
According to international media reports, the boat was carrying about 80 people when it capsized while traveling from Nusa Penida to Sanur, Bali.
The incident was about 3pm local time when the boat was struck by large waves, reportedly measuring between 2 to 4 metres high, as it was preparing to dock.
They were taken to a cafe across the road from the harbour where they were able to contact their daughter.
Dale said surprisingly, her phone - which was in her crossbody bag - still worked.
Physically, Dale and Jason have lots of cuts and bruises but said the mental and emotional side of things was going to be a long journey, “but we have comfort in knowing we have each other to talk to”.
On the first and second night after the incident they barely got any sleep as the memories of the day were so vivid and the emotions were overwhelming.
“We cried a lot and held each other that little bit tighter, thankful and grateful for each other and our lives. Others weren’t so lucky sadly.”
The couple’s advice to others would be to always check the weather forecast for the day of your tour if on the water.
“We considered coming home immediately but then decided to continue our holiday and now that we are in Ubud, we are much more relaxed but still can’t wait to hug our three children and family when we get home.”