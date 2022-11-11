Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Backpackers are back in the Bay of Plenty

Laura Smith
By
6 mins to read
Tauranga hostel Wanderlust New Zealand manager Davide Mantineo and owner Sarah Meadows. Photo / Mead Norton

It fell as low as 3 per cent when borders were closed but occupancy rates at some backpackers have bounced back and providers say things are "back like the old days".

While the number of

