A free autism parenting course has helped change “the whole vibe” in a Rotorua family’s household after teaching them how to approach situations differently and address feelings of isolation.

A Rotorua mother, who did not want to be named, has a 4-year-old son with autism. She is about halfway through the Incredible Years Autism course run by social services provider Family Works.

She said it had been “amazing” as it allowed her to meet parents who had similar experiences with their children.

“We all just relate completely to each other.”

The autism course is one of several free parenting programmes offered by Family Works in the Bay of Plenty. It supports the skills and confidence of adults in the lives of 2 to 5-year-old children on the autism spectrum.

The mother said her son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder level three at age 2.

“When we moved here, we didn’t really know anyone and through lack of diagnosis, it’s been quite lonely I guess.”

She described her son as “extremely active” and a “big climber”. He loved singing, reading and doing puzzles.

Asked what challenges she faced having a child with autism, she said the biggest was isolation.

“There are a lot of instances where there are things that you could do with a neurotypical kid that often feels like your child might not fit into that environment or might be judged very easily because of different mannerisms or things that they display.

“Just that social aspect of it is definitely the most challenging thing, not just for us but for him as well.”

She started the course in February after she found out about it on Facebook.

“Being able to talk through things with the course instructors as well ... it’s been unbelievable.”

She said the course had taught them how to approach situations differently.

“It’s really taught us that it’s easy to focus on the negative emotions and experience ... but to just try and flip that and focus more on the comfortable feelings and emotions that you can have.

“It’s definitely changed the whole vibe in our house.”

She said the course would “100 per cent” help prepare her son for school and she recommended the course to parents in a similar position.

Family Works Rotorua offers a 14-week course for parents of young children with autism. Photo / Andrew Warner

Family Works Waikato, Rotorua and Taupō area manager Lynne Fairs said there was a gap in resources for families of children with autism, as the only other option was to go through mental health services.

“This programme is really good because it helps them to look at ways that they can support behaviours but it also gives them [a] connection with other people going through a similar journey.”

Fairs said it was an “intense and supportive programme” with small numbers, and it worked closely with parents and caregivers to talk about their experiences.

The programme was delivered by a local facilitator and someone from the Ministry of Education and aimed to promote children’s emotional regulation, positive social interactions, language development and relationships with others.

Family Works also runs a free 14-week Incredible Years programme designed for parents with children aged 3 to 8 in Rotorua and Taupō.

A course in parenting through a separation is also available and takes place in one day in Rotorua and Whakatāne, two days in Tauranga and via Zoom. It shows parents how to focus their communication on the best interests of the child and separate the adult issues.

“There’s a lot of hurt and pain going on ... and unfortunately, the children get caught up in that sometimes. Their feelings about not being able to see one of their parents is sometimes a bit lost within that,” Fairs said.

Family Works also runs a Women Against Violence Education 10-week course in Tauranga, Whakatāne and Rotorua. It supports women who have experienced family violence and provides information about the dynamics of family violence, promotes effective safety planning to improve their and their whānau situations and included aspects of parenting.

For more information, visit the Family Works website.