Australia targets New Zealand crane operators and truck drivers with significant salaries and relocation packages

Carmen Hall
By
7 mins to read
Concerns are rife about NZ losing talent across the ditch amid our own skilled labour shortage.

Aussie employers are headhunting truck drivers and crane operators with the lure of big bucks, significant relocation packages or fly-in-fly-out opportunities.

Success Group national recruitment division manager Melissa Pretorius says truck drivers are

