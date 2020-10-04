Tauranga bus drivers have been left shaken by a string of assaults and robberies believed to have been carried out by gang prospects.

First Union organiser Graham McKean believes the same offenders involved in the incidents, during a period of six or seven weeks, are part of a network of criminal activity in Tauranga.

"There's a group of young gang prospects who are going onto the buses and looking to rob the drivers, not only of the cash box but also personal items as well.

"Then we've also had an individual, who we feel is a predator, come on to the buses, approach the women drivers, got into their personal space and touched and spoken to them inappropriately.

"We've had a number of assaults where drivers have been abused, punched and kicked."

McKean said a young schoolgirl has also allegedly been sexually assaulted in the back of a bus.

He said the drivers were left rattled and some of them were leaving the company out of fear for their own safety.

"The company's ability to attract and retain staff is diminished because of these issues. These are really significant issues and the drivers are very concerned."

McKean said he spoke to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council last week and recommended security guards do rounds of bus shelters and cash boxes be removed from buses.

"Removing cash from the boxes would take away the inspiration to go in and rob them. We also need security for the drivers and I proposed the council look at contributing to that.

"We also want to have a good look at what's happening around Willis St and the picking up of homeless people down there. I suggested we have a multi-agency response. We don't want to be treating people poorly because the homeless people have had a journey in life and they're in potentially difficult circumstances.

First Union organiser Graham McKean says bus drivers have been left shaken after a string of assaults and robberies. Photo / File

"We need to try and work through what the issues are with these people and perhaps offer a pathway, advice, support that can allow them to start progressing them back onto their life.

"There's a raft of issues, all intertwined, and rather than be the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, let's go to the root cause."

A police media spokeswoman confirmed the incidents on Tauranga buses had been reported to the police and were being investigated. One person had been dealt with in relation to an alleged indecent assault already, she said.

NZ Bus, which operates the Tauranga bus service, said it condemned the assaults and robberies and was working with police and the council to address the problem.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council legal and commercial manager Jessica Easton said reports of incidents involving drivers did not go directly to the council.

"If there is a significant or re-occurring issue, that is when we are likely to be notified. Incidents are otherwise managed by the bus company," she said.