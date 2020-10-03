One person is in a serious condition after a two-car crash in Tauriko this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 2.30pm to the crash at the intersection of Oakridge Pl and Cambridge Rd.

One person is seriously injured and another has moderate injuries.

One lane is blocked, but she said it was unclear which lane it was.

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to a car that rolled into shrubs on State Highway 2 near the Domain Rd onramp around 1.45pm.

Three people have minor injuries after a car rolled on State Highway 2. Photo / Samantha Motion

The police spokeswoman said three people were in the car but all had minor injuries.

The Western Bay of Plenty Council has been notified as some oil was on the road, she said.

There are no blockages and a tow-truck is on the way.