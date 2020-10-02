OPINION

We have all done foolish acts in our youth but mine involved breaking the law.

I make no excuses for it and the memory sits in the hall of shame in my mind. I paid my dues back to the community but now and again I think about that fateful night and what could have happened - if I did not get stopped by the police.

I could have easily killed or maimed an innocent person or caused a crash. My actions may have caused a tragedy for another family.

I was lucky my drunk-driving skills were picked up by the cops and they pulled me over. I knew I was toast as soon as I heard the sirens and saw the flashing lights.

That afternoon had started off merrily. I was in my early 20s and we had won our netball game. The club I played for was quite social and gatherings were not uncommon after the matches.

But on this occasion, it spiralled from a few beers to an almost all-nighter. Alcohol affects people differently - for me, it makes me feel happier and more energised.

So with this heightened enthusiasm, a group of us decided to head to a neighbouring town to the pub. I was not driving. We had a sober driver. We were responsible.

But I wanted to stay after the driver had a gutsful of all the shenanigans and hitched another ride.

And somehow in the euphoria of it all, I ended up making the worst decision of my life.

I had never been in a police car before. I had never been to a police station. I'm from a small place so the police dropped me at my gate after I was processed and charged and waved me goodnight.

By that time I was stone-cold sober and wanted to slap myself about the head and rewind into yesterday.

But less than three weeks later I was before the courts. It is a daunting place. When I was called up, I had to stand in the dock because driving while under the influence can send you to prison.

I still remember the judge peering down his nose over the top of silver-framed glasses demanding to know if I had anything to say for myself.

''Sorry and I won't do it again,'' was all I could meekly manage.

He sniffed and said ''six months of community service and disqualified from driving for nine months might help you achieve that''.

But, as this newspaper has reported, people are still doing it. The latest figures from the Ministry of Justice reveal that 697 people were convicted in Tauranga District for driving under the influence in the 12 months to June 30 this year.

Meanwhile, 332 people were convicted in Rotorua District Court for driving while impaired by alcohol in the year to June 30, 2020, and another five for driving with drugs in their system.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe is frustrated police in the region continue to find extremely high alcohol readings among a small number of drivers tested, which is totally unacceptable behaviour, putting themselves and other road users at extreme risk.

"Our message is that drinking and driving is socially, morally and legally wrong," he says.

He says with daylight saving, peopleare getting out and socialising more and, put simply: "If you drink, or think you may end up drinking, do not drive".

"Have a plan, get a ride with a designated sober driver, share a taxi, or stay the night. Don't risk it."

I agree. And as a former culprit I am still ashamed of myself for getting inebriated and throwing all caution to the wind.