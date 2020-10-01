OPINION

This weekend early voting opens. You've got two weeks to head to the polls before voting day on October 17 and there are plenty of reasons to do so.

We've heard time and time again this election it is the most important in a generation.

In the previous term New Zealand has experienced a terrorist attack, natural disaster and global pandemic.

The Coalition Government has done its best to carry us through unprecedented times but those times are not over yet.

That is why if you are unhappy with the way things are going or if you are happy, you need to vote.

In my view there are some big issues to tackle this term. Locally, housing continues to be an issue. Rents are at an all-time high, the demand for houses is through the roof and house prices continue to rise.

Roads need maintaining and upgrading and we need to support people and businesses to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

In the 2017 general election about 79 per cent of the population had a say, about 700,000 remained voiceless.

Locally, 81 per cent of eligible Tauranga voters and 79 per cent of eligible Rotorua voters had a say.

It is a better turnout than last year's local body elections but we can do better.

Now more than ever it is important to have a say because this election we aren't just voting on who we want to represent us.

The cannabis and end of life choice referenda have serious implications.

A vote in the cannabis referendum allows us to say whether we want to start the conversation about legalising the drug.

The end of life choice referendum allows us to say yes or no to a bill in its current form. A yes vote would see it become law as is. A no vote is a no to the bill, but that's not necessarily a no to having the conversation later.

Both have serious implications and need serious consideration.

This week we have been running candidates' views on key issues: transport, health, Covid-19 and more.

There are plenty of online impartial resources available to get informed.

There is no excuse not to vote.