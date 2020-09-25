As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the Bay of Plenty general electorate were asked for their views on key issues including transport, health, the upcoming referenda, Covid-19 recovery and more. Here's what

Bruce Carley, 51, marketing and communications manager, Act Party

Margaret Colmore, 56, business owner, New Conservative

Sharon Devery, 33, student, The One Party

Pete Huggins, age not provided, charity manager, Green Party

Chris Jenkins, 31, occupation not provided, The Opportunities Party

Tricia Lawrence, 47, teacher, NZ First

Angela Moncur, age and occupation not provided, Advance NZ

Todd Muller, 51, incumbent MP, National Party

Angie Warren-Clark, 49, list MP, Labour Party