As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the Bay of Plenty general electorate were asked for their views on key issues including transport, health, the upcoming referenda, Covid-19 recovery and more. Here's what they had to say.

Bruce Carley, 51, marketing and communications manager, Act Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Act wants an open and benevolent society in which individuals are free to achieve their full potential. We believe in lean and efficient government that respects New Zealanders' fundamental rights. Your party vote for Act will reduce government red tape and unnecessary limitations on how Kiwis can invest in their future.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

To achieve housing affordability, Act will replace the RMA with law that lets people build without restrictive zoning, and councils issue targeted rates for new developments' infrastructure. Act would reopen our borders to Covid-free countries so that employers in the horticulture sector can bring in RSE workers.

Top priorities for health

The current system is a disorderly mix of DHBs, NGOs and primary care providers, all struggling to be part of a co-ordinated response. Act would create a separate, stand-alone Mental Health and Addiction agency, which would empower patients to choose between a range of providers.

Top priorities for education

"One size fits all" state-mandated education has failed to adapt and provide every student with good education. Act would provide each child with a Student Education Account, allowing parents to place the $250,000 of taxpayer funding each student receives over their lifetime to best suit their child's needs and potential.

Top priorities for transport

By replacing ineffective and unfair fuel excise with transparent road pricing, we could manage demand on infrastructure. We'll vest decision-making powers in an independent infrastructure corporation, in co-operation with private funders, to significantly increase road and rail capacity. New roads and rail lines would be based on congestion and safety.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Reconnecting safely with the world means being better at public health. Act released principles for being a world leader here: stop preaching fear, ask what we can do, not what we can't do; open borders on a country-by-country basis; augment public health response with better technology; engage the private sector.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I publicly announced End of Life Choice as Act Party policy during the 2017 campaign, and have closely followed the development and passage of extremely robust legislation to facilitate that. I'm proud to support terminally and irremediably ill New Zealanders having a choice about dying with dignity.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will be voting to support sensible law changes around cannabis. If it passes the referendum, we can help write legislation that provides clarity around issues of personal responsibility. The priority must be harm reduction.

Margaret Colmore, 56, business owner, New Conservative

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

I respectfully ask for the party vote. The New Conservative focus on strong families, free speech, lower personal taxation, value of human life, a reduction in state regulations, emphasis on New Zealand's sovereignty, efficiency in government spending and greater attention to genuine democracy are values I believe most people support.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

New Conservative will support the Port of Tauranga being expanded to accommodate the possible closure of Ports of Auckland. New Conservative will push for the Northern Bypass project to be reinstated as a priority for our region and will work with the local council to mitigate congestion and find solutions.

Top priorities for health

New Conservative will extend age-related, Government-funded health checks to enable early intervention in common health issues, and make private health insurance tax-deductible so it's more accessible to all New Zealanders. We will provide additional health support for rural communities by increasing doctor training and incentivising work in hard-to-staff rural areas.

Top priorities for education

We want parents to be able to choose the education system they know is best for their children whether charter, correspondence, state or vocational. Both charter and correspondence options have a proven success record. We will add trade training as options for students with clear strengths in diverse areas.

Top priorities for transport

New Conservative support the reinstatement of planned roading infrastructure to facilitate safe and efficient travel around the Bay.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Support economic growth via $10 billion in tax cuts, which includes an income tax-free threshold of $20,000, removing tax-on-tax, and reducing petrol taxes. Boost business productivity by cutting red tape and developing primary industries like drilling and mining. Provide relief for farmers by repealing the Zero Carbon Bill and ETS.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I say no to legalising euthanasia as it's a dangerous, slippery slope - once passed, the parameters will be expanded, as seen in Belgium. The elderly could feel duty-bound or be coerced into choosing euthanasia.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I'll vote no for legalising recreational cannabis because the THC content is now so potent it will cause even more drug addiction, domestic violence and driving accidents.

Sharon Devery, 33, student, The One Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

One Party promotes righteousness, justice, truth and freedom. We seek opportunities for all citizens to thrive and prosper in Aotearoa New Zealand. We advocate for our land, our environment and our nation. I believe everyone in our country has the right to be heard and have an opinion.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Housing and roads are the biggest issues facing the electorate. I would like to make it so landlords are given back a lot of their deductibles. State Highway 2 is very dangerous and I will do all I can to make roads in the Bay of Plenty (and NZ) safer.

Top priorities for health

My top priorities for health are increasing mental health support. Coming through 2020 with so many people experiencing financial hardship, being able to provide help for those who need counselling and support is important to me.

Top priorities for education

Education is the tool for building a society that can interpret, analyse and think critically and creatively. Education allows individuals to fully participate in our world, allowing us to learn to be more empathetic to difference, compassionate to our self and flexible with our view of the world.

Top priorities for transport

Creating safer roads is a priority for both myself and One Party. Having roads that are safe to drive on is important. Being able to go on road trips to experience our beautiful country is a tradition that needs to be continued, as the tourism industry is facing hard times.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

One Party will bring hope to Kiwis by providing medical treatment to positive Covid-19 cases, remove masks and social distancing. Businesses will be able to open and our food industry will be stimulated to provide food locally and internationally as shortages escalate worldwide.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will vote against the referendum. The lack of accountability in the proposed legislation has me upset. I understand those with a terminal illness wanting this legislation passed, but I'm concerned the broad criteria means others going through difficult times will make this life-ending decision without getting other support first.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will be voting against the cannabis referendum. I see the destruction cannabis use can cause people, especially our younger people. One Party believes drug use is a not a criminal issue but a health issue. We support rehabilitation, reintegration and support initiatives that work on treatment rather than enforcement.

Pete Huggins, age not provided, charity manager, Green Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

I'm asking people to give their party vote to the Greens. I believe the Greens represent vital ideas and values for the Bay of Plenty such as environmental protection, supporting those who have the least, and upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi, democracy and human rights.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

The Green Party Farming for the Future policy will support Bay of Plenty communities to develop organic and regenerative farming practises and rely less on expensive fertilisers. This will mean better freshwater quality in the catchments, higher employment, and a higher return in premium markets.

Top priorities for health

We need to protect our precious public health system. This means making sure there's enough Government revenue and spending on primary healthcare in the community, hospital infrastructure, plus proper pay and conditions for nurses, midwives and all the others who work so hard to look after us.

Top priorities for education

Teaching and learning happens throughout our lives and makes us the best we can be. Overall this means increasing Government spending on education. Improving access for learners with disabilities, and boosting support for learners to gain and retain the Māori language are key priorities.

Top priorities for transport

Public transport and road safety are key priorities. People should have the choice to get into and around our main centres through frequent affordable public transport. This will help free the economy from dependence on cars and car parking space. Road safety on State Highway 2 also needs further investment.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

We must support those losing work to retrain and find work through our Clean Energy Plan for the renewables industry, and Farming for the Future plan to grow organic and regenerative farming businesses. The Green Party Jobs for Nature package already offers support for tourism ventures affected by the pandemic.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I support an individual's right to have control over their body but have concerns about equity, especially for Māori and other groups historically poorly served by the health sector. I am still undecided on my vote in the referendum.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

To make sure cannabis becomes properly regulated, and is taken out of the criminal shadows, I will be voting yes in the referendum.

Chris Jenkins, 31, occupation not provided, The Opportunities Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

The Opportunities Party offers real change to the fundamental issues New Zealand faces: an uncertain economy, unaffordable housing, child poverty and the safety of our environmental assets. Rather than pursuing popular solutions, we propose evidence-based policy, a path that will lead us all to prosperity together.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Invest in a sustainable recovery by lowering barriers for small business and incentivising R&D in future-proof technologies. Institute a Universal Basic Income to decrease bureaucracy, aid mental health and increase consumer spending. Bring sanity back to housing, working to hold the market flat while incomes catch up (without tanking investments).

Top priorities for health

Investment in preventative healthcare: lowering the cost of GP visits, dental care and healthy food choices. With a focus on the cause of our problems, we will reap societal and economic benefits for decades through healthier working lives, decreased costs in the health system and happier people.

Top priorities for education

Early childhood education is critical and long-neglected. We would guide early learning structures away from cost-cutting daycare towards teachers with meaningful relationships, and curiosity-driven learning. This continues throughout school & university; learning to learn rather than memorising facts.

Top priorities for transport

For the last decade, politicians have been buying votes with low-return popular roads, taking money from where it's really needed. We've been on the wrong side of this too often - it's time to demand accountability. We will restore NZTA to make decisions based on safety, economy and environment.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

We need a sustainable Covid-19 recovery, focusing on our Kiwi success stories: our small business, innovation, and agriculture. Investment in productivity here will give us benefits for decades, and use more of the skills of those made recently redundant - rather than putting on a hard hat to build a road.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

As an MP, I would always respect the results of the referendum, to represent my community. Personally, due to close family experience, and as an eternal optimist, I would vote no - there is always hope for life.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

While I do not and would not partake, the current approach is funding gangs, normalising illegal activity and achieving none of the original goals. As an MP, I would respect referendum results - but personally vote to legalise.

Tricia Lawrence, 47, teacher, NZ First

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

A party vote for New Zealand First is an insurance vote to ensure Bay of Plenty has a voice in central government so we continue to have investment in our region, which has already begun through initiatives such as the PGF fund.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Some $800 million has already been invested in the region. It has been NZ First's PGF fund that has delivered on this. As MP I would continue to champion our region, work with industry and community groups to ensure we have funding to make our place the best it can be.



Top priorities for health

Investment in health should reflect the nation's value of people and address the health inequalities that exist. The Covid-19 situation has also highlighted the need to invest more in our healthcare system, ensuring we are able to cope with a health crisis, while also providing the healthcare New Zealanders deserve.

Top priorities for education

We have an opportunity to shape education that fits with future work and industry requirements. This pastoral approach will set our young people up for success - their efforts are more likely to lead to work. Such an approach will benefit industries, knowing they will have the future workers they require.

Top priorities for transport

NZ First strongly supports the investment and development into sea, land and air transport initiatives which improve movement in our biggest centres, as well as ensuring our regions are better connected so they can benefit economically. Furthermore, NZ First supports development towards the use of electric vehicles.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Locally and nationally we must continue to invest in our assets. This can be achieved through continuing business support recovery packages; recognising and investing in infrastructure projects; and investigating an infrastructure fund so we are prepared to act on infrastructure needs. These will provide certainty for industry and create jobs too.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will support the referendum. From a personal point of view, as many others have, I have witnessed family members' end of life and the distress that has caused them. I would also like to have the option myself if I was faced with an unbearable health condition.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will be supporting the cannabis referendum because it will open up conversation and debate about how the Government can control and regulate its use. A regulated approach will help us protect people better, and allow more open public health education around the harm of cannabis.

Angela Moncur, age and occupation not provided, Advance NZ

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Vote for me and my party because we stand for change. We are disillusioned and very concerned where the present government is taking us, from a democratic sovereign country we grew up in with rights and freedoms into a fear-based corrupt totalitarian state.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Rebuild the Bay of Plenty into a democracy, restore transparency and accountability, operating as a cost effective business model with checks and balances. Eradicate 1080 and promote weed control options to protect the environment. Review and overhaul our local mental health system, co-establishing proven alternative holistic and traditional remedies.

Top priorities for health

Healthcare will be restored to prevention instead of drug profits whereby proven natural immune system boosting options should be of equal importance in the medical sphere. We will establish a legal framework where people's right to safety is a primary goal over corporate profits.

Top priorities for education

Every Kiwi deserves the chance to get an education, one that's best suited to their specific needs and goals. We support our traditional educational institutions as well as alternative education options. Our youth will be supported through the process of growing up to a healthy, satisfying work and home life.

Top priorities for transport

Top priorities are traffic bottlenecks and congestion on our roads. We will review how the impact of subdivisional development affects congestion and explore better avenues and solutions with the people.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Repeal the Covid public health response act to remove powers that override the Bill of Rights. Encourage studies that evaluate real measures of immunity already existing. Allow for preventative regimens to prevent infection, so our approach is not solely focussed on reactive medical treatments.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I am leaning towards being in favour; however currently under consideration.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I am leaning towards not being in favour; however currently under consideration. My understanding is this is a governmental control and revenue-collection agenda.

Todd Muller, 51, incumbent MP, National Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

A National Government will bring the strength, expertise and ability to lead New Zealand through the post-Covid economic crisis. I bring many years of senior business leadership and six years as Bay of Plenty MP. I look forward to continuing my advocacy for you and your family in Wellington.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

I will fight for greater rural internet, better police resourcing, increased capacity for addiction rehabilitation and after-hours A&E care in Pāpāmoa. We need greater investment in infrastructure, including our state highways, schools and health services. Businesses and housing developers need reductions in RMA and regulatory compliance.

Top priorities for health

Our region has been badly impacted by New Zealand's nationwide methamphetamine epidemic and I will be continuing my fight for the next Government to fund increased local addiction services. Many in our community are also struggling with increased stress and anxiety so greater mental health investment is another important priority.

Top priorities for education

A National Government will increase investment in education with particular emphasis on new and improved school buildings, increased funding for children with higher learning needs, more teacher aides and further investment to enable children to learn a second language at primary school and intermediate.

Top priorities for transport

I am determined to see the TNL get back under way after its cancellation in 2017, as well as a faster connection between the TEL and Pāpāmoa East. I'll continue talking to Tauranga City Council about ways to improve the bottleneck at Hairini. We must see urgent safety improvements for SH29.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

The Bay of Plenty is well placed to lead New Zealand's economic recovery, with successful horticulture, export and leisure industries. However, our businesses need targeted Government support post-Covid - I'll be their advocate in Wellington to ensure they get the help needed to stay operational and to keep their staff employed.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I oppose euthanasia. For me it is a deeply personal decision to support the sanctity of life.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I support medicinal cannabis but will be voting against legalisation for recreational use. I don't believe our community would benefit from the widespread use of a substance that can be so easily abused.

Angie Warren-Clark, 49, list MP, Labour Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

I'm proud to be part of the Ardern-led Labour team and of our strong recovery and rebuild plan. Being part of Government benches means I can directly advocate for our city. I live in Pāpāmoa, am a small business owner and served our community as the former manager of Tauranga Women's Refuge.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

I love advocating for our electorate and its unique mix of urban and rural, helping bridge the gap between central and local government to ensure our people and environment are thriving. We've already invested well over $1 billion in the past three years, I'm keen to keep serving our community.

Top priorities for health

We need a well-resourced health system with well-trained and paid staff who can cater to everyone. I want to see local 24/7 services for our growing population and investment in mental health and addiction services. Tauranga needs the new acute mental health facility and I'm advocating for a city residential care addiction service.

Top priorities for education

I want our kids to get the great education they deserve. We're upgrading every state school and ensuring schools are modern and fit for purpose. Our Lunches in Schools programme helps kids achieve their full potential. We've announced new schools in Tauranga to keep up with our growing population.

Top priorities for transport

Our region's liveability has been degraded by years of poor planning and it's reduced our productivity, kept us stuck in vehicles and limited our ability to move around. I want to continue work with local government to improve our options – we need to support transport alternatives, including rail and ferries.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

The best economic response is a strong health response. We need to stick with it and continue supporting people, the economy and the environment to recover and rebuild. We have a five-point plan investing in people, jobs, preparing for the future, supporting small business and positioning New Zealand globally.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I'll be voting yes. Yes for compassion. The bill has very strong protections in place to make sure only those who have terminal illness can choose it and prevent any coercion. I believe people who are terminally ill and who have great pain and suffering should have dignity of choice.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Yes. It's clear prohibition hasn't worked and we need to move to a health response. I want cannabis regulated to reduce community harm and I especially don't want to see the profits go to organised crime, which is what the bill aims to address. For non-biased information, I recommend people visit www.pmcsa.ac.nz.

The Bay of Plenty candidate Christopher Coker for the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party, and Angela Moncur of Advance NZ did not respond.