What appears to be a blue shark has been spotted in Pilot Bay this afternoon.

Monique Brown posted the video on the Mount Maunganui Notice Board in hopes those who were planning to take a dip in the afternoon sun would be aware.

She said her stepfather had taken the video when returning to the boat ramp.

"The shark was around 2.5 to 3m.

Advertisement

"It looked to have bite marks so we think that is why it was in close to the shore."