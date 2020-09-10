Tauranga's Baycourt Theatre at its alert level 2 capacity this evening as local election candidates address the public, 37 days out from the election.

The general election candidates' forum, hosted by Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, is underway at the Durham St event centre.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the forum will be open to no more than 100 people but will be livestreamed by the chamber on its Facebook page.

Candidates expected to attend the event, sponsored by Forsyth Barr, include electorate MPs Simon Bridges (National, Tauranga) and Todd Muller, (National, Bay of Plenty) plus locally-based List MPs Jan Tinetti (Labour, Tauranga) and Angie Warren-Clark (Labour, Bay of Plenty), as well as Erika Harvey (NZ First, Tauranga), Josh Cole (Green Party) and Cameron Luxton (Act, Tauranga).

Candidates are expected to share their thoughts and views with the audience and answer a series of questions.

Event organiser Anne Pankhurst said the event would provide an opportunity for the Tauranga business community to hear first-hand from their local candidates before polling day, and would offer a forum for their questions.

"Given the political rollercoaster that we have seen play out since Covid-19 hit our shores, we're excited to be co-hosting this event and expect a lively debate between the candidates.

"It's rare to get an opportunity to get them together in one place and this is the only event of its kind, so we encourage you to come along, hear from the candidates and have your say as well."

The general election will be held on October 17.

Pankhurst said to ensure effective and efficient debate, only candidates from the main parties currently in Parliament were invited.

"We want to ensure issues discussed are relevant to our business community, and that everyone has a chance to speak, to engage with the debate, and that attendees felt they got the information they needed."