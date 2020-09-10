OceanaGold Waihi general manager Bernie O'Leary has resigned from the company, effective from September 9.

O'Leary says the company is in a strong position.

"I leave knowing that the Waihi operation is in good hands. We have a strong and capable management team, well versed in what it means to successfully operate here, backed up by an equally strong corporate team.

"Together they will work with health safety and environment manager Dan Calderwood who will take on the role of acting general manager until Matt Hine, our new GM, arrives in early January."

Matt Hine is currently general manager at OceanaGold's Macraes operation in Otago, a position Bernie O'Leary held before coming to Waihi.

Bernie said it "feels like the right time" to move on to other challenges and says he has been immensely proud of his time at Waihi and the achievements which have been made since the operation was purchased in 2015.

"OceanaGold bought a mine site that was getting ready to close. Since then we have extended the life of our Correnso underground mine, permitted Project Martha, and are about to seek consents for Project Quattro. In addition, we continue to progress our exploration at Wharekirauponga.

"When OceanaGold arrived in Waihi we said we would like to be here for the long term. I am leaving knowing that we are well on the way to achieving that ambition."

Bernie says after his years spent as manager at both OceanaGold's Macraes operation and Waihi it is time to "do something different".

"I would like to pull back a bit, maybe change direction, do the many things I haven't had time for over the last few years. And I will do that firmly believing that the Waihi community and the mining operations it hosts both have a strong future ahead of them."

OceanaGold executive vice president and chief development officer Mark Cadzow says Bernie O'Leary has been a vital part of the company's development, both at Macraes and Waihi.

"We fully respect Bernie's desire to move on to other challenges and take this opportunity to thank him for many years of service as a well-respected general manager.

"While we are all sad to see him leave, we wish him all the best, wherever his interests take him. Given Bernie's enthusiasm for the industry and his skills I am sure we will meet again."



Bernie will be returning to live in Dunedin, and while he is leaving the day-to-day challenges of being general manager in Waihi, Bernie will not be lost to the wider mining industry. He will still maintain an active interest and influence through his position on the Mining Industry Board of Examiners.