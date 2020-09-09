With the debate on methamphetamine it is important to remember that many young people smoke cannabis already.

It is through ignorance of the consequences this happens, not realising cannabis hinders their ability to learn and can cause serious mental health problems, while we spend thousands getting rid of smoking, and now we know that dealers lace cannabis with methamphetamine to hook drug addicts.

I am grateful that One Party's proposed policy of helping addicts get off their addiction would be welcomed, but we need to come down much harder on those who benefit from plying their dope trade.

All the assets, not some, should be stripped from dealers found guilty, and the funds put into the health system to help cure the misery the dealers have created.

Neglect of our children and the rotten amount of domestic violence is shameful and we know methamphetamine is too often the cause.

We need to see change and getting rid of cannabis and methamphetamine with a good education programme starting with our children and parents so society understands fully that this health issue, if not tackled holistically, will lead to more tragedies and positive action is required now not later.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem



Beachside an unholy mess

A couple of weeks back workers in hi-vis jackets, a couple of trucks, and a digger assaulted the beachside of Papamoa Beach Rd for what appears to me to be for no apparent reason - other than to defoliate the space.

The digger scraped an area of the grass, about 1m wide, away from the edge of the road leaving exposed sand, creating in my view an ugliness that appeared unnecessary.

Now, that wind, pedestrians, and vehicles have rearranged the sand, and rain and more wind have eroded the edge where the remaining grass meets the sand, the entire thing has turned into an unholy mess.

Can anyone tell me why this had to happen?

Dave Dewhurst

Pāpāmoa



Councillors acting like kindergarteners

Spending up to $350,000 to monitor Tauranga City Council's elected members because of internal ill-feeling and rifts (News, September 3) is, in my view, a waste of ratepayers' money.

The people involved are, in my opinion, acting like kindergarten children.

As councillors Steve Morris and Jako Abrie have said, replace the council.

At the end of this monitoring period there is no guarantee the elected members involved will change.

In my view, we would be better off with the highest-polling defeated candidates instead.

A Fensom

Tauranga

