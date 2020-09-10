After a quarter of a century, Tessa Blaymires will hang up her boots after a final game of football on Sunday.

Tessa first turned out for Te Puke Utd's women's team in 1995 having had very little experience of playing the game.

Fittingly, she will say her farewells at home in the team's final Bay Division 1 game of the season against bottom placed Ōtumoetai.

One thing is a near certainty - she will go out a champion, with Te Puke in an almost unassailable position at the top of the league.

Even if Te Puke lose on Sunday, second placed Kawerau Sports would have to beat Blue Rovers by almost 30 goals to pip Te Puke on goal difference.

Now 47, Tessa was in her early 20s when she first took to the field - in sneakers.

''The guy I was going out with played and the women's team started and they were short,'' she says.

She had never played football - or any other team sports - at school and was far more interested in horse riding up to then.

''I think I'm naturally competitive and skidded over a few times in sneakers, so got some boots and never looked back.''

She found she was adept at reading a game and, combined with her competitive nature, that held he in good stead.

Slotting into a central defending - or on occasions central midfield - role, she has been part of the team - and part of the club - ever since.

Assuming the title is secured on Sunday, this will be the third time Tessa has been part of a competition-winning side.

''The team this year, with all the different ages and different skills, has been committed and we have a good coach (Willie Warbrick) and everybody's enjoyed it. And it probably means more because it's my last one as well,'' she says.

She says she thinks this year's team could have been competitive in the federation-wide W league - but just didn't have enough committed players when the season started.

Tessa had hoped to play on for a few more years, but health issues have caught up with her.

''I should start listening to the doctor - he said I shouldn't really be playing this year. It's a contact sport and if I get taken out ...''

''I can't play in the centre of park because I can't do that last ditch tackle that I used to do and can't do headers.''

She now wears a neck brace to play and has rarely played a full game this season - mostly playing off the bench.

''I feel fit and able, but the doctor said if I don't stop then in 10 years I may not be able to move my neck and shoulder very well.'

Tessa was a member of the club committee for 15 years, has been captain and coach of the women's team, is the club's bar manager and coaches her son's junior team.

Her involvement with the club will continue.

''Te Puke always been a really good club with interaction between the men's and women's teams. Years ago we started training on the same night so you could get to know the other club members and support each other, so we go to their games and they go to our games and it's a real family club. I will always be around to help.

''I'm not going to just drop it but I think I had to make a conscious effort to say this is my last proper game.''

Club treasurer Talia Hope says Tessa will be missed.

''Tessa has been the backbone of our women's team for many years and is such an inspiration to younger players.

''Her passion, determination, experience and the guidance she gives will be greatly missed. She is very well respected amongst the footballing community and it would be great to see a good crowd turnout to honour her huge contribution and celebrate the team's league win.''

Sunday's game against Ōtumoetai kicks off at 12.30pm.

■ Te Puke's mens are also at home at the weekend, looking to bounce back form a 2-0 loss to Cambridge FC, when Tauranga Old Blues are the visitors to Litt Park. The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday.