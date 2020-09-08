I was very recently in the Kaimai Range exploring our beautiful countryside when I found a discarded fridge (pictured above) in the middle of a parking area and a pile of rubbish in the grass.

What an eyesore and a disgrace, a blot on our beautiful natural surroundings. However this is not an isolated incident, it is endemic throughout New Zealand.

Why do people dump unwanted rubbish, useless items, fridges, stoves, sofas around the city just about anywhere they can as long as they are not seen doing it?

How can we stop the problem?

The solution is obvious: we should simply allow the general public to deliver the unwanted household goods to the council refuse dump for free.

The council should just add the required percentage to the annual rates and all general household refuse is then free to dump for households.

As long as garden waste, metal, glass and general rubbish is separated for easier recycling then the service should be free for people but not businesses. This is how it is done in beautifully clean, well-run cities around the world.

Council can then concentrate on recycling more items. (Abridged)

MD Kenyon-Slade

Otumoetai



Ditch birthday for Matariki



Despite my royalist leanings I fully back the celebration of Matariki.

It is totally representative of New Zealand Aotearoa.

It is apolitical, unlike Waitangi Day and if we need to dispense with one day then do so with Queen's Birthday.

AD Kirby

Pāpāmoa

