Grand Prix champion Denny Hulme's classic 1955 MG was delivered safely to the Western Bay Museum in preparation for the next exciting exhibition, Champions in Their Field, which opens to the public this Saturday.

Katikati brothers from Linich Engineering and Adams Automotive, Nick and Chris Flegg, and their mechanic Graeme Laidlaw transported the MG from Rotorua to Katikati.

The trio offloaded the car into a playground next door to the museum, down a flight of stairs, manoeuvering it into position to drive it through the doors into the building - all with meticulous precision.

Nick Flegg says everything went quite smoothly.

"We were relieved once it was inside. We take it seriously when moving things around like that. We treat everything with respect."

A relieved trio, Chris Flegg, Graeme Laidlaw and Nick Flegg delivered the MG without a hitch.

Nick says they had been down to the museum a couple of times prior to the car arriving, measuring, and minimising the risk of damage to the vehicle and to people.

Museum manager Paula Gaelic was also relieved to finally position the car ready for display.

Running from September to January, this exhibition features displays from some of Western Bay's legendary champions including Denny Hulme, Katikati Rugby Club and Waihi Surf Lifesaving.

"All is looking fabulous and it's all coming together," she says.

The Australian rugby gear has gone into place, with Wallabies captain Greg Davis' jersey from 1969, his socks and shorts, and the 1905 'Originals' All Blacks replica jersey is in place, along with the shield from Letterkenny Rugby Football Club in Ireland, Paula says.

The 'Originals' cap and badge from 1905 which belonged to Hector Douglas Thomson (nicknamed Mona) are in the rugby display.

The Originals All Blacks cap and badge from 1905 which belonged to Hector Thomson.

"Hector was the teammate of Originals captain, David Gallaher. The cap came from his grandson in Auckland.

"Even the Katikati rugby memorabilia is coming along, with Rollo Dunlop's No 11 jersey, Katikati Rugby Sports Club jersey of Mark Weedon and his Chiefs jersey from Super 12 Rugby.

"The Waihi Surf Lifesaving Club's reel is in and the swim costumes."

Due to this exhibition being from the same era, many of these people know each other, so it will be like a reunion, Paula says.

"The late Greg Davis and his wife Claire had their first date at the Waihi Surf Lifesaving Club. Claire was a dental nurse at Katikati."

■ The exhibition opens on Saturday from 11am with free entry for Western Bay ratepayers and residents.