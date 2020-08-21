Former Tauranga mayor Stuart Crosby has been elected Local Government New Zealand's president.

Crosby replaces Dave Cull who is stepping down.

LGNZ is the peak body representing New Zealand's 78 councils, providing a unified voice for the sector and a pathway for continuous improvement.



Crosby is a councillor at Bay of Plenty Regional Council, previously served as LGNZ vice-president over the past three-year term, and served as mayor of Tauranga City for four terms, between 2004 and 2016.

An elected representative at various levels since 1986, Crosby has a background in electrical contracting and the building industry having owned an electrical services company for 20 years. He is an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Advertisement

Crosby said it was an honour to have been elected by his peers.

"I am looking forward to applying my experience as a mayor, regional councillor and vice-president to this national leadership role to address the challenges [facing] communities across our country.

"Strong local government and local democracy are hugely important for the success of every New Zealander," he said.

"My aims as president are twofold: to drive sector excellence, and to advocate for legislation and policy that enables every community to stand on their own feet and succeed."

Crosby is joined by Whanganui District Council mayor Hamish McDouall, who has been elected vice-president of LGNZ and is a member of LGNZ's National Council.

"It is an absolute privilege to be elected as vice-president under Stuart," he said.

"I'm looking forward to working hard for the sector and every community in New Zealand to enable the best outcomes for them."

Departing LGNZ president Dave Cull congratulated Crosby on his election.

Advertisement

"It is a role I have had the privilege to hold for the past three years, which has allowed me to represent the interests of New Zealand's diverse communities at the highest political levels.

"That work has only been possible because of the support Stuart has lent me as LGNZ's vice president, and I can think of no one more qualified to advocate for the right of ordinary New Zealanders to have a greater say in the decisions that affect their lives."