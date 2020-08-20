Call your GP is the continuing message to those in the Western Bay of Plenty looking for a Covid test this weekend.

But testing will continue to be available for port workers without symptoms who would like to get a test.

Some general practice clinics will be open for testing of their own patients.

Those that are not, calls will be diverted to Healthline for people to be assessed and advised where they can get a test, or call Healthline directly.

Additional testing capacity has been set up by the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation (WBOP PHO) as part of a coordinated BOP Health COVID-19 Health response.

Testing will be available throughout the weekend in various locations throughout the region.

Testing will only be available for people with symptoms to ensure they are a priority.

Symptoms include a cough, high temperature (at least 38˚C), shortness of breath, a sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, or temporary loss of smell.

These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have Covid-19 as they are similar to other illnesses such as colds and the flu.

Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.

Healthline can be directly contacted on 0800 358 5453.

All Covid-19-related assessment and testing is free.

Port testing

Surveillance testing will continue to be available for port workers without symptoms who would like to get a test.

This will be at the Port of Tauranga on Saturday from 8am-12pm, or a test can be arranged a test with their GP.

There were 720 workers at the Port of Tauranga, as well as testing more than 1800 members of the public and other port workers in the community by the Bay of Plenty Health Covid-19 Response.

Chief executive officer Lindsey Webber said GPs and the PHO's iwi partners, Ngai Te Rangi and Ngati Ranginui, were doing an "amazing job" to keep our communities safe.

"I am immensely proud of the speed and professionalism of our network in responding to the increased demand for testing at short notice.

"Our focus is always on the health and wellbeing of the people and communities we serve and no stone will be left unturned during this ongoing pandemic to ensure we provide continuity of care."

GP practice opening times

Casual and enrolled patients

• Accident & HealthCare (Second Ave):

Saturday and Sunday 8am-9pm.

• Papamoa Beach Family Practice: Saturday 8.30am-12pm.

• The Doctors Bayfair: Saturday and Sunday 8am-12pm.

• Healthcare on Fifteenth: Saturday 8am-2pm.

• Tara Road Medical Centre: Saturday and Sunday 8am-12pm.

Enrolled patients only

• Papamoa Pines Medical Centre:

Saturday 8am-12pm.

• Girven Road Medical Centre:

Saturday 9am-12pm.

• Fifth Avenue Family Practice:

Saturday 8.30-11am

• Mount Medical Centre:

Saturday 9-11am

• Otumoetai Doctors Ltd:

Saturday 8.30am-1pm