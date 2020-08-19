A 35-year-old Katikati man has been reported missing.

Shaun Donovan was last seen around 10am on August 13 driving a light blue over grey Toyota Hilux Surf with the registration number BCW482.

It is believed that the vehicle was then parked in the Department of Conservation car park on Wharawhara Road.

The car park is often used by trampers to access the walking tracks into the Kaimai Range and it is likely Mr Donovan has entered the bush from the car park.

Advertisement

Donovan is 180cm tall and of medium build and was last seen wearing a green hoody, blue jeans and white shoes with red stripes.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have come into contact with him particularly around the walking tracks between August 13 and 19.