Certain people continue to promote a new official name for our country - currently named by legislation as New Zealand.

I challenge those doing so to promote a referendum in the same manner as the recent suggested flag change, so that our democratic process is upheld rather than trying to achieve their objective via the back-door approach.

Or maybe some people don't accept we live in a democratic country?

If so, that is very concerning.

Leigh Neilson

Tauriko



New election

With all the gaping wounds in public and behind closed doors, the time is right, in my opinion, for Tauranga ratepayers to have a new election.

People who want to serve can put their names forward and let us select a new council and mayor.

B Sedcole

Tauranga



Advertisement

Selfish

I was at a Tauranga store last Friday wondering why a number of children were in the store when I heard a child ask another, "How long did it take you to come from Auckland this morning?"

This is Aucklanders staying in Auckland? Cars on State Highway 2 obviously coming from Auckland, cars full of things that you take away on holiday.

This is selfish. How do they know they have not come into contact with family who have Covid-19?

Wendy Galloway

Omokoroa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

Advertisement

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz