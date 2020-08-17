An urban growth partnership between central government and local councils, tangata whenua and community leaders across the Western Bay of Plenty has been announced today.

The Crown will join the existing SmartGrowth partnership between Tauranga City, Western Bay of Plenty District and Bay of Plenty Regional councils, tangata whenua and community organisations.

Minister for Urban Development Phil Twyford said Cabinet recognised the importance of Government working side by side with councils and tangata whenua.

"It's great to see the partnership embracing urban intensification and a commitment to building a better transport system to get Tauranga moving," Twyford said.

SmartGrowth chairman Bill Wasley said the formal partnership reflected an ongoing commitment by the SmartGrowth partners to work together.

"With our sub-region set to grow significantly over the next 50 years and beyond, establishing an integrated vision with central government now will ensure we can best plan for how people will live, work, learn, play and move in the future," Wasley said.

Leaders across the Western Bay of Plenty welcomed formalising the partnership with central government.

Tauranga City Council mayor Tenby Powell said recent work by the Urban Form and Transport Initiative (UFTI) demonstrated the benefits a collaborative approach when planning and considering what the sub-region needed in terms of housing, transport and urban development.

"Formalising this urban growth partnership today is another positive step forward for all parties and, most importantly, the people who live in our communities," Powell said.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council mayor Garry Webber said recent funding announcements demonstrated the Government's confidence in the sub-region and clearly supported the aligned and co-ordinated approach being taken.

"As the recent recipients of significant funding from the Government's economic stimulus package and Provincial Growth Fund, our sub-region is already seeing the benefits of ensuring priorities between local and central government are aligned."

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder said the urban growth partnership would deliver joint programmes for the sub-region and respond flexibly and swiftly to issues and opportunities as they arise.

"We have been doing a lot of work in the background to progress this programme including agreeing a Memorandum of Understanding, which outlines how partners will work together and the key milestones we are working towards," he said.

Tangata whenua representative Buddy Mikaere welcomed the Government's commitment to working alongside iwi when planning for growth the region.

"Ensuring tangata whenua have a voice at the table and are listened to will be a key part of this partnership's success, so I applaud the Government's commitment to ensuring this happens as I do the commitment by our three council partners to an inclusive tangata whenua approach."

It is hoped an official signing ceremony in the western Bay of Plenty for the urban growth

partnership will take place in October when ministers will participate in the first expanded

partnership governance meeting.