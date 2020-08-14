Another man has been arrested following the murder of Coromandel man Bayden Williams.

Williams' body was discovered along the Kopu-Hikuai Rd on August 5.

A 23-year-old man, known to Williams, has since been in court, charged with his murder.

Today, detective senior sergeant William Loughrin said a 20-year-old man had been arrested for selling a firearm and will appear in the Thames District Court on August 20.



Police working on the homicide investigation have appealed to the public for dash camera footage for anyone that travelled on Kopu-Hikuai Rd between 6pm and 7pm on Wednesday, August 5, Loughrin said.

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 105 or giving information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting file number 200806/1185.

Williams' death left those in his hometown Tairua devastated.

Many of the small town's about 1700 residents had since passed through the Gull Tairua petrol station where Williams worked to recall fond memories of him, manager Damian Fletcher told the New Zealand Herald last week.

"We are talking - from young kids right up to our community elders - have come in and shared their thoughts about how respectful he was to everyone he met," Fletcher said.

"No one saw this coming - Bayden didn't have enemies."

Police believe Bayden died after his car and another was involved in a chase.