About 900 people were tested for Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty region yesterday, the Bay of Plenty District Health Board estimates.

Incident Controller Dr Joe Bourne said there was a "dramatic increase" and that they were still waiting for final figures.

"More than 250 people were assessed at Accident and Healthcare on Second Ave and 150 people attended the Te Puna Ora O Mataatua mobile clinic in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

"The vast majority were tested at general practices and Pathlab facilities following a referral from general practice."



However, there is still no signs of a remote testing clinic being set up.

"We are monitoring the numbers of people presenting for testing and will look to set up community based assessment centres as required."

There is no suspected of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty DHB region, Bourne confirmed and there were enough swabs to meet the current and increased demand.

"We have no concerns about supply. We are monitoring on a daily basis the number of swabs, our capacity to swab and the ability to process the swabs locally."

Meanwhile, the Lakes District Health Board has revealed more than 500 people had Covid-19 tests in Rotorua and Taupō yesterday.

At the Vaughan Rd centre in Rotorua, 389 people received tests between 9am to 4pm, and at the Miro St centre in Taupō 165 people were tested.

Testing numbers for Bay of Plenty DHB region (this includes Western Bay of Plenty and Eastern Bay of Plenty):

August 8 2020: 16

August 9 2020: 154

August 10 2020: 132

August 11 2020: 145

August 12 2020: We saw a dramatic increase in people presenting for testing yesterday. We are still awaiting final figures from yesterday's testing but we estimate to be around 900.