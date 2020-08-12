The number of Covid-19 tests carried out in the Bay of Plenty area has jumped by more than 120 in the past week amid calls by health officials for people to "stay vigilant" to the risk.

Between August 3 and August 7, 655 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board zone, compared to 532 tests the previous week - a 23 per cent increase.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board incident controller Dr Joe Bourne said the number of people presenting to general practices had increased in the past two weeks.

"But the numbers are manageable," he said.

"There was an increase in testing last week, but we think this is driven more by the general messaging encouraging people to continue to get tested if they have symptoms.

"By spreading the testing across all 55 general practices in the Bay of Plenty, and by also supporting testing by referral to Pathlab offices, we are able to share the load and avoid long queues."

He said the vast majority of Pathlab results were available within 24 hours.

"Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should avoid public spaces, work and attending school until they feel better.

"People who do have symptoms should wear a mask when in public, particularly until their test result comes back," Bourne said.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said 148 people were swab-tested at the two testing clinics in Rotorua and Taupō last week, which included 102 tests just in Rotorua. This compared to 58 people in Rotorua and 33 in Taupō the previous week.

"There have been occasional queues of three or four cars at the testing clinics, but usually, people will be tested within 30 minutes of arriving," the spokeswoman said.

Across the two Lakes testing clinics, 7511 people had been tested since March.

Ministry of Health data revealed there have been 1220 confirmed cases nationwide, which included one confirmed case yesterday and 350 probable cases.

A man in his 20s who arrived from Melbourne on July 30 tested positive on day 12 and is currently being cared for an Auckland quarantine facility.

There have been 22 deaths and 1526 people have recovered from the virus, including 47 in the Bay of Plenty and 16 in the Lakes district health board areas.

Currently, there are 22 active cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said the country simply cannot afford to be complacent, despite all the gains made in managing the risk.

"Our best chance of preserving the gains we have all made, of keeping the freedoms that we all enjoy is to stay ever-vigilant," Hipkins told NZME.

He said New Zealand was the envy of much of the rest of the world but "that could all change and change very quickly".

Golden rules for everyone at alert level 1

• If you're sick, stay home. Don't go to work or school. Don't socialise.

• If concerned about having symptoms call the Healthline or your GP for advice.

• Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.

• Sneeze and cough into your elbow, and regularly disinfect shared surfaces.

• If told by health authorities to self-isolate do so immediately.

• Keep track of where you've been, when and who you've seen to help contact tracing if needed. Use the NZ COVID Tracer app as a handy way of doing this.

• Stay vigilant. Play it safe by keeping a distance from people you don't know.

Source: Toi Te Ora Public Health Service