In my opinion, just when you think Tauranga City Council and the councillors cannot do worse they seem to be able to achieve the almost impossible and sink even further into controversy.

The mayor has already said he had thought about resigning and we have also heard that at least one other councillor has had the same thought, so just resign and let someone else replace you.

The councillors are, in my opinion, so divided they appear unable to even resolve issues amongst themselves without potentially resorting to employing retired judges.

This is, in my view, a dysfunctional council and I repeat my call for a commissioner to be appointed.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

Euthanasia

How can Dawn Picken possibly promise that the End of Life Choice Act will not be used frivolously when developments in other countries that have legalised euthanasia show that, with time, that's exactly what will happen?

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa

Biased views pushed around euthanasia

I am so very tired of the blatant biased views being pushed from every avenue of your newspaper, whether it be regular columnists, news reports, and even daily, the cartoon section.

The latest I take issue with in particular are the large headlines pushing the expected bias of the Government and media, that we all should support voluntary euthanasia.

Sadly those with the opposite view from Dawn Picken cannot counter them with large headlines.

Interesting that she should quote US statistics in favour of her argument, when the Netherlands and Belgium would have been very much more worrying, having gone down the slippery slope of more and more amendments to their liberal laws.

I can't say I was impressed by the doctor's cynical comments Dawn relayed of ''plenty of other bums to wipe''.

I think the real issue is the sanctity of life, how much we value that, and whether one elevates themselves above our Creator, and whose right it is to take a life.

Jan Stevenson

Rotorua

