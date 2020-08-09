RUGBY

After an intense seven rounds of pool play, the Western Bay of Plenty Premier men's semifinalists have been found.

With seven wins from seven, including a 17-15 result over Rangiuru at the weekend, Tauranga Sports have finished in first place and secured a home semifinal. Despite the loss, Rangiuru clung to fourth and will take on Tauranga Sports again this weekend.

Te Puke announced themselves as contenders with a 50-26 win over defending champions Te Puna at the weekend. Those sides finished second and third respectively and will play off for a spot in the final in Te Puke this weekend.

Greerton Marist fell two competition points short of the knockout rounds, despite hammering Arataki 49-10 at the weekend. In the other game, Mount Maunganui finished on a high with a 46-21 win over Rangataua.

Meanwhile, in the Bay of Plenty Premier women's competition, Rangataua will host Rangiuru in the final this weekend.

The format for the women's competition is a round-robin followed by a straight final between the top two teams.

Rangataua beat Waimana 76-0 at the weekend to further cement their stranglehold on first place with six wins from six and an incredible points differential of +380.

They will host second-placed Rangiuru in the final. Rangiuru beat Ōpōtiki 84-3 to close out their round-robin.

The Central Bay of Plenty men's competition comprises a longer round-robin. Whakarewarewa beat Rotoiti 35-8 to maintain their unbeaten run in first place at the weekend.

Te Teko lead the Eastern Bay competition with six wins from six.

FOOTBALL

Tauranga City have slipped to 11th place out of 12 in a highly competitive NRFL Division 1 after a 2-1 loss to East Coast Bays at the weekend.

Tauranga scored first through Liam Molloy, just before halftime, to hold a 1-0 lead at the break. However, East Coast came out firing in the second half and goals in the 59th and 65th minutes saw them take the win.

Tauranga City's second team are last in the Division 1 Reserve competition after a 4-1 loss to East Coast Bays on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the juggernaut that is Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa rolls on in the WaiBop Premiership. Their 3-1 win over West Hamilton United was their ninth win from nine games this season and they sit eight points clear of Bulk Lines Otorohanga at the top of the table.

In the women's WaiBop W-League, Waiariki have further cemented their place at the top of the table with a 4-2 win over Whakatāne Town. Tilemax Pāpāmoa and Tauranga City are six points back in second and third.

Do you know of more sport that should be featured? Email your ideas, draws, results and photos to david.beck@nzme.co.nz for consideration.





RESULTS

RUGBY

Western Bay of Plenty

Premier:

Te Puna 26- 50 Te Puke

Tauranga Sports 17- 15Rangiuru

Arataki 10- 49 Greerton Marist

Mount Maunganui 46- 21 Rangataua

Premier Development:

Te Puna 38- 21 Te Puke

Tauranga Sports 91- 0 Rangiuru

Judea 25- 17 Greerton Marist

Mount Maunganui 19- 31 Rangataua

Senior Reserves:

Tauranga Sports 27- 13 Eastern Districts

Katikati 20- 19 Greerton Marist

Pāpāmoa 17- 14 Te Puna

Central Bay of Plenty

Premier:

Whakarewarewa 35-8 Rotoiti

Ngongotahā 37-19 Kahukura

Waikite 19-30 Marist St Michael's

Premier Development:

Ngongotahā Hawkes 38-14 Ngongotahā Eagles

Waikite v Marist St Michael's - No result available

Eastern Pirates 7-29 Whakarewarewa

Murupara v Kahukura - Kahukura won by default

Reporoa - Bye

Eastern Bay of Plenty

Edgecumbe 17-42 Whakatāne Marist

Te Teko 55-0 Ruatoki

Ōpōtiki 48-15 Paroa

Poroporo 11-28 Galatea/Waiohau

Bay of Plenty Women

Premier:

Rangiuru 84-3Ōpōtiki

Rangataua 76-0 Waimana

Mount Maunganui 81-20 Rotoiti

Te Teko - Bye

FOOTBALL

(Bay of Plenty teams only)

NRFL Division 1:

Tauranga City 1-2 East Coast Bays

NRFL Division 1 Reserves:

Tauranga City Reserves 1-4 East Coast Bays Reserves

WaiBop Premiership:

Bulk Lines Otorohanga 5-1 Tauranga City

Gisler Architects Te Awamutu 1-3 Ōtūmoetai

ninetyblack Taupō 3-4 Ngaruawahia Utd

Waiariki 3-2 Waikato Unicol

West Hamilton Utd 1-3 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa

WaiBop Championship:

Taupō 4-1 Claudelands Rovers

Whakatāne Town 0-2 Ōtūmoetai

Te Puke Utd 4-1 Tauranga City

Hamilton Wanderers 2-3 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa

Cambridge 2-2 Tauranga Old Blues

Roundwood Tokoroa 6-0 Waikato Unicol

WaiBop W-League:

Ōtūmoetai 1-2Tilemax Pāpāmoa

Waiariki 4-2 Whakatāne Town

Tauranga City - Bye

Bay 1:

Tauranga City Relics v Ōtūmoetai Legends - No result available

Ōtūmoetai v Waiariki - No result available

Pāpāmoa 2-3 Whakatāne Town

Bay 2:

Pāpāmoa DouBros 0-2 Pāpāmoa Old Boys

Ōtūmoetai Special 1-7 Waiariki

Taupō Lakers 2-0 Tauranga City

Plains Rangers 1-1 Tauranga Old Blues

Women's Bay 1:

Tauranga City 5-1 Ōtūmoetai

Plains Rangers 1-3 Blue Rovers Vintage

Te Puke 1-0 Kawerau Sports

Waiariki - Bye

LEAGUE

Bay of Plenty Premier:

Taupō 32-23 Pikiao

Mangakino 36-14 Ōtūmoetai

Pacific 28-14 Forestland

Reporoa v Tauranga - Reporoa won by default

Pāpāmoa v Tauhara - Pāpāmoa won by default