RUGBY
After an intense seven rounds of pool play, the Western Bay of Plenty Premier men's semifinalists have been found.
With seven wins from seven, including a 17-15 result over Rangiuru at the weekend, Tauranga Sports have finished in first place and secured a home semifinal. Despite the loss, Rangiuru clung to fourth and will take on Tauranga Sports again this weekend.
Te Puke announced themselves as contenders with a 50-26 win over defending champions Te Puna at the weekend. Those sides finished second and third respectively and will play off for a spot in the final in Te Puke this weekend.
Greerton Marist fell two competition points short of the knockout rounds, despite hammering Arataki 49-10 at the weekend. In the other game, Mount Maunganui finished on a high with a 46-21 win over Rangataua.
Meanwhile, in the Bay of Plenty Premier women's competition, Rangataua will host Rangiuru in the final this weekend.
The format for the women's competition is a round-robin followed by a straight final between the top two teams.
Rangataua beat Waimana 76-0 at the weekend to further cement their stranglehold on first place with six wins from six and an incredible points differential of +380.
They will host second-placed Rangiuru in the final. Rangiuru beat Ōpōtiki 84-3 to close out their round-robin.
The Central Bay of Plenty men's competition comprises a longer round-robin. Whakarewarewa beat Rotoiti 35-8 to maintain their unbeaten run in first place at the weekend.
Te Teko lead the Eastern Bay competition with six wins from six.
FOOTBALL
Tauranga City have slipped to 11th place out of 12 in a highly competitive NRFL Division 1 after a 2-1 loss to East Coast Bays at the weekend.
Tauranga scored first through Liam Molloy, just before halftime, to hold a 1-0 lead at the break. However, East Coast came out firing in the second half and goals in the 59th and 65th minutes saw them take the win.
Tauranga City's second team are last in the Division 1 Reserve competition after a 4-1 loss to East Coast Bays on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the juggernaut that is Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa rolls on in the WaiBop Premiership. Their 3-1 win over West Hamilton United was their ninth win from nine games this season and they sit eight points clear of Bulk Lines Otorohanga at the top of the table.
In the women's WaiBop W-League, Waiariki have further cemented their place at the top of the table with a 4-2 win over Whakatāne Town. Tilemax Pāpāmoa and Tauranga City are six points back in second and third.
Do you know of more sport that should be featured? Email your ideas, draws, results and photos to david.beck@nzme.co.nz for consideration.
RESULTS
RUGBY
Western Bay of Plenty
Premier:
Te Puna 26- 50 Te Puke
Tauranga Sports 17- 15Rangiuru
Arataki 10- 49 Greerton Marist
Mount Maunganui 46- 21 Rangataua
Premier Development:
Te Puna 38- 21 Te Puke
Tauranga Sports 91- 0 Rangiuru
Judea 25- 17 Greerton Marist
Mount Maunganui 19- 31 Rangataua
Senior Reserves:
Tauranga Sports 27- 13 Eastern Districts
Katikati 20- 19 Greerton Marist
Pāpāmoa 17- 14 Te Puna
Central Bay of Plenty
Premier:
Whakarewarewa 35-8 Rotoiti
Ngongotahā 37-19 Kahukura
Waikite 19-30 Marist St Michael's
Premier Development:
Ngongotahā Hawkes 38-14 Ngongotahā Eagles
Waikite v Marist St Michael's - No result available
Eastern Pirates 7-29 Whakarewarewa
Murupara v Kahukura - Kahukura won by default
Reporoa - Bye
Eastern Bay of Plenty
Edgecumbe 17-42 Whakatāne Marist
Te Teko 55-0 Ruatoki
Ōpōtiki 48-15 Paroa
Poroporo 11-28 Galatea/Waiohau
Bay of Plenty Women
Premier:
Rangiuru 84-3Ōpōtiki
Rangataua 76-0 Waimana
Mount Maunganui 81-20 Rotoiti
Te Teko - Bye
FOOTBALL
(Bay of Plenty teams only)
NRFL Division 1:
Tauranga City 1-2 East Coast Bays
NRFL Division 1 Reserves:
Tauranga City Reserves 1-4 East Coast Bays Reserves
WaiBop Premiership:
Bulk Lines Otorohanga 5-1 Tauranga City
Gisler Architects Te Awamutu 1-3 Ōtūmoetai
ninetyblack Taupō 3-4 Ngaruawahia Utd
Waiariki 3-2 Waikato Unicol
West Hamilton Utd 1-3 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa
WaiBop Championship:
Taupō 4-1 Claudelands Rovers
Whakatāne Town 0-2 Ōtūmoetai
Te Puke Utd 4-1 Tauranga City
Hamilton Wanderers 2-3 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa
Cambridge 2-2 Tauranga Old Blues
Roundwood Tokoroa 6-0 Waikato Unicol
WaiBop W-League:
Ōtūmoetai 1-2Tilemax Pāpāmoa
Waiariki 4-2 Whakatāne Town
Tauranga City - Bye
Bay 1:
Tauranga City Relics v Ōtūmoetai Legends - No result available
Ōtūmoetai v Waiariki - No result available
Pāpāmoa 2-3 Whakatāne Town
Bay 2:
Pāpāmoa DouBros 0-2 Pāpāmoa Old Boys
Ōtūmoetai Special 1-7 Waiariki
Taupō Lakers 2-0 Tauranga City
Plains Rangers 1-1 Tauranga Old Blues
Women's Bay 1:
Tauranga City 5-1 Ōtūmoetai
Plains Rangers 1-3 Blue Rovers Vintage
Te Puke 1-0 Kawerau Sports
Waiariki - Bye
LEAGUE
Bay of Plenty Premier:
Taupō 32-23 Pikiao
Mangakino 36-14 Ōtūmoetai
Pacific 28-14 Forestland
Reporoa v Tauranga - Reporoa won by default
Pāpāmoa v Tauhara - Pāpāmoa won by default