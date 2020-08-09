If you have seen a man riding around the area on a push bike adorned with flags and signs, you may have seen Somen Debnath.

Debnath is in Tauranga, having travelled through New Zealand as part of his Around the World Bicycle Tour for HIV/AIDS awareness programme, presentation of Indian culture and message of peace.

He is from India, and his goal of this tour has been to cover 191 countries. New Zealand is his 157th country.

He entered New Zealand on February 11, and has cycled all the way from Auckland down to Bluff, stopping in at cities and towns along the way - including Rotorua and Tauranga.

During his travels through the country he has visited many schools and universities, and met with many people to help raise awareness.

Debnath read an article in a newspaper when he was 14 years old about a person who had died from HIV.

He said he did not know what it was so he asked his school teachers but they couldn't explain it to him.

When he was 16, he got special training at an Aids prevention centre in India.

This cycling tour journey began 16 years ago, on May 27, 2004.

Somen Debnath is in Tauranga, travelling the country as part of his Around the World Bicycle Tour. Photo / George Novak

It hasn't always been an easy journey, with some of his previous bicycles being stolen or broken.

This week, he will be visiting a number of schools in Tauranga before heading to Auckland.

"New Zealand is a really beautiful country and the landscape is amazing."

He had also enjoyed learning more about the culture here.

"Thanks to everyone for their kindness, and thank you to the local Indian community - they really made life easy in this Covid-19 time."

Debnath is from the village of Basanti, in Sundarbans, West Bengal.

The next stop on his tour, when he is able, is Fiji.

For more information on Somen Debnath and his journey go to www.somen2020world.com. To get in touch with Somen email somenglobe@gmail.com.