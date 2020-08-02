Tauranga-based promoter Pato Alvarez took a punt that Kiwis wanted to party in winter, and it paid off.

The result was yet another sold-out Good Vibes show, this time at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

If it weren't for the chilly conditions and the warmer festival-wear, you'd swear it was summer again as 3500 people packed Soper Reserve for Mount Maunganui's Good Vibes Winter Festival.

The festival sold out in many cities months in advance as Kiwis missed the party atmosphere during lockdown and wanted to see their Kiwi music heroes, including L.A.B, Katchafire, Sons of Zion, Ardijah, Che Fu, General Fiyah, Three Houses Down and Lomez Brown.

Betty-Anne Monga from Ardijah. Photo / George Novak

Alvarez said Saturday's crowd was "amazing" and the "good vibes and the energy was felt through the whole day and evening".

He said a Tauranga show was aways extra special for him.

"It's my home town and we love doing shows here, also I know some of the L.A.B boys are from here so it was also extra special for them."

He said lockdown had made people love live music more and he believed more people were excited to go out and enjoy good concerts.

He said New Zealanders were "super lucky" as much of the rest of the world were still in having to practice social distancing.

Enjoying the show are (from left) Margaret Manihera, Te Roopuhina Te Aho, Turangi Heta-Johnstone, Kris Manihera, Matekino Manihera and Aston Johnstone. Photo / George Novak

"It is crazy to know we are only one of the few countries operating with live music events. We feel very blessed for being able to keep doing what we do and keep our staff, teams, bands and production companies busy as for a while we thought we wouldn't have been able to get back to work for quite some time."

When asked why he thought the Good Vibes concept had resonated, he said it was a combination of a few things.

"The bands and good music and New Zealanders are very supporting of local bands, and also because people want to do things and have a good time in winter. Normally you only get this festival in summer but we took the risk and tried something a bit different and people seem to be loving it. Our shows have sold out around the country and the feedback has been great."

Saturday was Good Vibes' sixth stop in a nine-date winter festival tour and was the biggest of the tour.

Te Roopuhina Te Aho was among the thousands who enjoyed the music.

She was up from Wellington, staying with family in Hamilton, and attending with friends who were part of a group of mums.

Che Fu performs. Photo / George Novak

"It's a time to get together, be around each other and enjoy the entertainment."

She said this was also the first event she had come out to since having her baby.

Both she and Turangi Heta-Johnstone agreed that L.A.B would be a highlight.

They said it felt awesome to be out at an event where so many people could gather together.

Jahnea Haddon had dedicated six hours to getting her nails bedazzled in Rastafarian colours especially for the event.

Lomez Brown on the mike. Photo / George Novak

She said she had gone to the Good Vibes concert in Auckland last year, and it was a yearly thing now.

"We're from up north and we came down to this one so we could be on a different area and connect with new people."

Chelsea Bennett said she had wanted to come along with her partner because he had never been to a concert.

Emma Hopa said she had decided to attend because it was something different.

"I'm from a small town, and it's a great way to get out and enjoy music."

They said it was great to be out and among people, not have to worry about Covid-19 as much.