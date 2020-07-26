Two Lotto tickets bought in the Bay of Plenty have each reaped $100,000 for their owner.

A total of 10 Lotto players won $100,000 with first division last night.

The winning Bay of Plenty tickets were bought online at the MyLotto website.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Strike Four was also won last night by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold to a MyLotto player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.