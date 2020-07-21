A woman who died in a single-vehicle incident on Cameron Rd in Tauranga on July 14 has been named.

She was 85-year-old Tauranga woman Valerie Hemingway.

Police were notified of a car hitting a pedestrian at 12.41pm near the intersection of Arundel St and Cameron Rd last Tuesday.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said a woman was lying on the ground and a van was "on top of her" outside the Salvation Army.

The back window of the vehicle was broken and the window of a shop had been smashed by it.

Harinder Singh from Shosha in Tauranga saw the entire thing and said the woman was reversing her van when the door came open and she fell out.

He said the van had crashed into the window of a dance studio next door.

Police continue to make inquiries regarding the circumstances of her death.