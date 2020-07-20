Bay of Plenty and Coromandel's top surf lifeguards, and the support crews keeping the local surf lifesaving clubs running, have been recognised in this year's Zespri Awards of Excellence.
A function announcing the winners and celebrating the achievements of the 2019/2020 year was held on Saturday at Club Mount Maunganui.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand Eastern Region Manager Chase Cahalane said the Awards of
Excellence was an annual opportunity to formally recognise the outstanding contribution to the community carried out by members.
"It's also an opportunity to thank not only the exceptional achievements of the nominees and winners form the 2019/2020 summer season, but the wider Surf Life Saving community of ordinary people, doing extra ordinary things.
"We want to thank the dedicated volunteer surf lifeguards on the front line of the New Zealand coast, as well as those behind the scenes in the training rooms, gear sheds and offices, and all of the people that contribute to the service the New Zealand public trust and enjoy on our beaches every summer."
Cahalane said the 2019/2020 summer season had been an "interesting, challenging, yet very successful one" for the Surf Life Saving community in the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel areas.
"This is evident through the exceptionally high calibre of nominations and winners of this year's awards. A particular thank you for this year's recipients of service awards, your dedicated and continued service is an inspiration to us all."
The Regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on
September 19.
Zespri Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Awards of Excellence 2020 winners
Regional Service Awards:
Christine Nairn – Pukehina Surf Rescue
David Grant – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
James Lloyd – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
David Litton – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Natalie Lloyd – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Regional Distinguished Service Award:
Christiaan Maarhuis – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Kevin Thorburn – Onemana Surf Lifesaving Club
Rookie Lifeguard of the Year:
Rosie Swain – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Bay of Plenty Winners:
Patrol Support Person of the Year:
Ashleigh Riekart – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year:
Julia Conway – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Emerging U19 Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year:
Emma Russell – Pukehina Surf Rescue
Patrol Captain of the Year:
Josh Russell – Pukehina Surf Rescue
Ryan Hohneck – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Instructor of the Year:
Jaime Troughton – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Examiner of the Year:
Gabriel Puckey-Brockelsby – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Regional Lifeguard of the Year:
Julia Conway – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Beach Ed Instructor of the Year:
Robynne Cabusao – Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club
Volunteer of the Year:
Boyd Harris – Pukehina Surf Rescue
Rescue of the Year:
Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service– 8th March Rescue
Patrol Club of the Year:
Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club
Club of the Year:
Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Coromandel Winners:
Patrol Support Person of the Year:
Sharlene Manukau – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year:
Max Jones – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club
Emerging U19 Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year:
Sam Cox– Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club
Patrol Captain of the Year:
Tyler Ranger – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club
Instructor of the Year:
Alexandra Beggs – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club
Examiner of the Year:
Lucy Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Regional Lifeguard of the Year:
Jamie Lock – Pauanui Surf Lifesaving Club
Beach Ed Instructor of the Year:
Georgia Eldridge – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Volunteer of the Year:
Garry Christoffersen – Whiritoa Lifeguard Service
Rescue of the Year:
Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service – 21st February Search
Patrol Club of the Year:
Tairua Surf Life Saving Club
Club of the Year:
Tairua Surf Life Saving Club
Lifesaving Sport – Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Winners:
Emerging Surf Official of the Year:
Mick Buckley – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service
Surf Official of the Year:
Greg Rieger – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Emerging Coach of the Year:
Danny Hart – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Coach of the Year:
John Bryant (Spindles) – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Volunteer Coach of the Year:
Boyd Harris – Pukehina Surf Rescue
Sportsteam of the Year:
Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service - U16 Mens Pool Relay Team (Zach Reeder, Liam Shanahan, Benjamin Cosford, Tarquin Magner)
Sportsperson of the Year:
U14 Male:
Thomas Richardson – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
U14 Female:
Talitha McEwan – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
U16 Male:
Tarquin Magner – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
U16 Female:
Lucinda Bartlett – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
U19 Male:
Lochlainn O'Connor – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
U19 Female:
Molly Shivnan – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Open Male:
Max Beattie – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club
Open Female:
Natalie Peat – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
Masters Male:
Barry Cutfield – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club
Master Female:
Naomi Davoren – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club
International Individual Sports Performance of the Year:
Lochlainn O'Connor – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
International Team Sports Performance of the Year:
Whangamata U23 Mens Surfboat Crew (Steve Pipe, Zane Sweetman, Taine Wilson, Joshua Nicholas, Sergio Schuler)