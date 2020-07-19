RUGBY
Rangataua's women's team are scoring points for fun.
Already one of the stronger teams in recent seasons, they have bolstered their squad with some stuck-at-home Black Ferns Sevens stars and are looking near unstoppable so far this year.
At the weekend they hammered Ōpōtiki 87-7 for their third win from three games. But they're not just winning - they have now scored 224 points (that's almost 75 points a game) and conceded just 17.
However, hot on their heels are Rangiuru, who have also won three out of three. They cruised to a 50-7 win over Rotoiti at the weekend.
Next weekend, one of the front-runners will have to give up their perfect record as Rangiuru host table-toppers Rangataua in Te Puke in what should be quite the spectacle for their supporters.
Meanwhile, in the Western Bay of Plenty Men's Premier competition, Te Puke sit atop the table after maintaining their unbeaten run with a 32-10 over local rivals Rangiuru at the weekend.
Te Puke are only top via points difference as they are joined on 19 competition points by Tauranga Sports, who beat Mount Maunganui 45-30 on Saturday.
In the other games, defending champions Te Puna hammered Arataki 81-7 and Greerton beat Rangataua 29-14.
FOOTBALL
Tauranga City have moved into eighth place on the Northern Region Football League Division 1 ladder after a 2-1 win over Takapuna on Saturday.
The score was locked at 1-all at halftime, Tauranga taking the lead via an own goal in the 22nd minute before Takapuna's Nick Quinn pulled one back on the brink of halftime. In the end, Tauranga's Liam Malloy was the hero, snatching an 89th-minute winner for his side's second win of the season.
Tauranga City's Division 1 Reserve side participated in a goal-fest as they drew 4-all with Takapuna reserves.
In the WaiBop Premiership, Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa remain atop the table with six wins from six after thumping Waiariki 6-0 at the weekend.
The WaiBop Championship is being led by Taupō who beat Tauranga Old Blues 3-1.
In the WaiBop W-League, Tauranga City lead the way with four wins from five but are only ahead of the Waiariki women on points difference.
RUGBY LEAGUE
This year, Bay of Plenty Premier rugby league organisers have changed things up a bit.
Rather than having games held all over the region, each round all the games are held in one place, one after the other, creating a real atmosphere for all the players and their supporters.
After playing the first two rounds at Puarenga Park in Rotorua, teams travelled to Taupō at the weekend.
Bay of Plenty Premier champions in 2017, Pikiao, have started the year in fine form with three wins from three. On Saturday, they beat Reporoa 36-20 in a high-scoring thriller.
Mangakino are also unbeaten. After making light work of Tauranga and Pāpāmoa in the opening two rounds, they beat Pacific 24-22 on Saturday.
Defending champions Taupō have picked up where they left off last year, also picking up their third win, 30-12, over Tauranga.
Do you know of more sport that should be featured? Email your ideas, draws, results and photos to david.beck@nzme.co.nz for consideration.
RESULTS
RUGBY
Central Bay of Plenty
Premier:
Waikite 0-31 Whakarewarewa
Marist St Michael's 24-30 Ngongotahā
Kahukura 19-20 Rotoiti
Premier Development:
Waikite 5-36 Reporoa
Kahukura 15-40 Whakarewarewa
Ngongotahā Eagles 14-23 Eastern Pirates
Ngongotahā Hawkes v Murupara - No result available
Marist St Michael's - Bye
Eastern Bay of Plenty
Division 1:
Galatea/Waiohau 22-0 Ruatoki
Poroporo 20-11 Edgecumbe
Ōpōtiki 17-34 Te Teko
Paroa 29-17 Whakatāne Marist
Western Bay of Plenty
Premier:
Arataki 7-81 Te Puna
Tauranga Sports 45-30 Mount Maunganui
Greerton 29-14 Rangataua
Te Puke 32-10 Rangiuru
Premier Development:
Judea 15-7 Te Puna
Tauranga Sports 20-15 Mount Maunganui
Greerton 18-35 Rangataua
Te Puke 48-12 Rangiuru
Senior Reserves:
Tauranga Sports 16-23 Katikati
Greerton 21-17 Te Puna
Eastern Districts 44-0 Pāpāmoa
Bay of Plenty Women:
Rangiuru 50-7 Rotoiti
Waimana v Te Teko - No result available
Rangataua 87-7 Ōpōtiki
Mount Maunganui - Bye
FOOTBALL
(Bay of Plenty teams only)
NRFL Division 1:
Takapuna 1-2 Tauranga City
NRFL Division 1 Reserves:
Takapuna Reserves 4-4 Tauranga City Reserves
WaiBop Premiership:
Ōtūmoetai 6-1 Tauranga City
Tauranga City 8-3 Gisler Architects Premier Te Awamutu
Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa 6-0 Waiariki
Comag Matamata Swifts 1-3 ninetyblack Taupō
Ōtūmoetai 1-2 Huntly Thistle
WaiBop Championship:
Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa 1-2 Roundwood Tokoroa
Hamilton Wanderers 0-3 Te Puke Utd
Tauranga City 1-3 Whakatāne Town
Ōtūmoetai 0-2 Cambridge
Tauranga Old Blues 1-3 Taupō
WaiBop W-League:
Whakatāne Town 8-1 Hamilton Wanderers
Ōtūmoetai 2-3Waiariki
Melville 2-6 Tauranga City
Pāpāmoa - Bye
Bay 1:
Ōtūmoetai Legends 5-0 Katikati
Pāpāmoa 4-0 Kawerau
Waiariki 2-7 Whakatāne Town
Tauranga City Relics v Ōtūmoetai - No result available
Bay 2:
Tauranga Old Blues v Tauranga City - No result available
Waiariki v Pāpāmoa Old Boys - No result available
Pāpāmoa DouBros 1-5 Taupō Lakers
Plains Rangers 3-2 Ōtūmoetai Special Reserve
Women's Bay 1:
Kawerau 7-1 Ōtūmoetai
Te Puke Women's 0-1 Waiariki
Plains Rangers 3-0 Tauranga City
Blue Rovers Vintage - Bye
RUGBY LEAGUE
Bay of Plenty Premier - Round 3:
Forestland 20-24 Pāpāmoa
Pacific 22-24 Mangakino
Tauranga 12-30 Taupō
Ōtūmoetai 42-14 Tauhara
Reporoa 20-36 Pikiao