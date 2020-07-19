RUGBY

Rangataua's women's team are scoring points for fun.

Already one of the stronger teams in recent seasons, they have bolstered their squad with some stuck-at-home Black Ferns Sevens stars and are looking near unstoppable so far this year.

At the weekend they hammered Ōpōtiki 87-7 for their third win from three games. But they're not just winning - they have now scored 224 points (that's almost 75 points a game) and conceded just 17.

However, hot on their heels are Rangiuru, who have also won three out of three. They cruised to a 50-7 win over Rotoiti at the weekend.

Next weekend, one of the front-runners will have to give up their perfect record as Rangiuru host table-toppers Rangataua in Te Puke in what should be quite the spectacle for their supporters.

Arataki take to the field against Te Puna. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, in the Western Bay of Plenty Men's Premier competition, Te Puke sit atop the table after maintaining their unbeaten run with a 32-10 over local rivals Rangiuru at the weekend.

Te Puke are only top via points difference as they are joined on 19 competition points by Tauranga Sports, who beat Mount Maunganui 45-30 on Saturday.

In the other games, defending champions Te Puna hammered Arataki 81-7 and Greerton beat Rangataua 29-14.

FOOTBALL

Tauranga City have moved into eighth place on the Northern Region Football League Division 1 ladder after a 2-1 win over Takapuna on Saturday.

The score was locked at 1-all at halftime, Tauranga taking the lead via an own goal in the 22nd minute before Takapuna's Nick Quinn pulled one back on the brink of halftime. In the end, Tauranga's Liam Malloy was the hero, snatching an 89th-minute winner for his side's second win of the season.

Tauranga City's Division 1 Reserve side participated in a goal-fest as they drew 4-all with Takapuna reserves.

In the WaiBop Premiership, Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa remain atop the table with six wins from six after thumping Waiariki 6-0 at the weekend.

The WaiBop Championship is being led by Taupō who beat Tauranga Old Blues 3-1.

In the WaiBop W-League, Tauranga City lead the way with four wins from five but are only ahead of the Waiariki women on points difference.

RUGBY LEAGUE

This year, Bay of Plenty Premier rugby league organisers have changed things up a bit.

Rather than having games held all over the region, each round all the games are held in one place, one after the other, creating a real atmosphere for all the players and their supporters.

After playing the first two rounds at Puarenga Park in Rotorua, teams travelled to Taupō at the weekend.

Bay of Plenty Premier champions in 2017, Pikiao, have started the year in fine form with three wins from three. On Saturday, they beat Reporoa 36-20 in a high-scoring thriller.

Results for Rd 3 this Saturday in Taupo Thanks alot to our clubs Taupo and Tauhara for an excellent day. F.1 12.00pm... Posted by Bay Of Plenty District Rugby League on Saturday, 18 July 2020

Mangakino are also unbeaten. After making light work of Tauranga and Pāpāmoa in the opening two rounds, they beat Pacific 24-22 on Saturday.

Defending champions Taupō have picked up where they left off last year, also picking up their third win, 30-12, over Tauranga.

Do you know of more sport that should be featured? Email your ideas, draws, results and photos to david.beck@nzme.co.nz for consideration.



RESULTS

RUGBY

Central Bay of Plenty

Premier:

Waikite 0-31 Whakarewarewa

Marist St Michael's 24-30 Ngongotahā

Kahukura 19-20 Rotoiti

Premier Development:

Waikite 5-36 Reporoa

Kahukura 15-40 Whakarewarewa

Ngongotahā Eagles 14-23 Eastern Pirates

Ngongotahā Hawkes v Murupara - No result available

Marist St Michael's - Bye

Eastern Bay of Plenty

Division 1:

Galatea/Waiohau 22-0 Ruatoki

Poroporo 20-11 Edgecumbe

Ōpōtiki 17-34 Te Teko

Paroa 29-17 Whakatāne Marist

Western Bay of Plenty

Premier:

Arataki 7-81 Te Puna

Tauranga Sports 45-30 Mount Maunganui

Greerton 29-14 Rangataua

Te Puke 32-10 Rangiuru

Premier Development:

Judea 15-7 Te Puna

Tauranga Sports 20-15 Mount Maunganui

Greerton 18-35 Rangataua

Te Puke 48-12 Rangiuru

Senior Reserves:

Tauranga Sports 16-23 Katikati

Greerton 21-17 Te Puna

Eastern Districts 44-0 Pāpāmoa

Bay of Plenty Women:

Rangiuru 50-7 Rotoiti

Waimana v Te Teko - No result available

Rangataua 87-7 Ōpōtiki

Mount Maunganui - Bye

FOOTBALL

(Bay of Plenty teams only)

NRFL Division 1:

Takapuna 1-2 Tauranga City

NRFL Division 1 Reserves:

Takapuna Reserves 4-4 Tauranga City Reserves

WaiBop Premiership:

Ōtūmoetai 6-1 Tauranga City

Tauranga City 8-3 Gisler Architects Premier Te Awamutu

Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa 6-0 Waiariki

Comag Matamata Swifts 1-3 ninetyblack Taupō

Ōtūmoetai 1-2 Huntly Thistle

WaiBop Championship:

Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa 1-2 Roundwood Tokoroa

Hamilton Wanderers 0-3 Te Puke Utd

Tauranga City 1-3 Whakatāne Town

Ōtūmoetai 0-2 Cambridge

Tauranga Old Blues 1-3 Taupō

WaiBop W-League:

Whakatāne Town 8-1 Hamilton Wanderers

Ōtūmoetai 2-3Waiariki

Melville 2-6 Tauranga City

Pāpāmoa - Bye

Bay 1:

Ōtūmoetai Legends 5-0 Katikati

Pāpāmoa 4-0 Kawerau

Waiariki 2-7 Whakatāne Town

Tauranga City Relics v Ōtūmoetai - No result available

Bay 2:

Tauranga Old Blues v Tauranga City - No result available

Waiariki v Pāpāmoa Old Boys - No result available

Pāpāmoa DouBros 1-5 Taupō Lakers

Plains Rangers 3-2 Ōtūmoetai Special Reserve

Women's Bay 1:

Kawerau 7-1 Ōtūmoetai

Te Puke Women's 0-1 Waiariki

Plains Rangers 3-0 Tauranga City

Blue Rovers Vintage - Bye

RUGBY LEAGUE

Bay of Plenty Premier - Round 3:

Forestland 20-24 Pāpāmoa

Pacific 22-24 Mangakino

Tauranga 12-30 Taupō

Ōtūmoetai 42-14 Tauhara

Reporoa 20-36 Pikiao